Carrie Underwood is kicking off her 12 years of co-hosting the CMA Awards by hitting this year’s red carpet with her first of … drumroll … 12 looks! The star arrived at country’s biggest night like the true country queen she is in a dazzling gown – and PEOPLE has all the details on her show-stopping 2019 CMA wardrobe straight from her styling team, Marina Toybina and Courtney Webster.

For the carpet, Underwood wore a Elie Madi gown featuring lots of sparkle, a sheer skirt and a tulle cape and train. She teamed the look with Jimmy Choo heels, Jared Lehr earrings and rings from Loree Rodkin and Maxior.

“Carrie’s carpet look is full of hand beading and intricate embroidery, perfect for country’s biggest night,” Toybina tells PEOPLE. Adds Webster: “We love the unexpected mix of color with the seafoam green tulle and the bronze beaded details. That’s something that Carrie does so well, mixing glam and edge with femininity and sparkle.”

Between the red carpet, performance, all of the hosting changes, and the after party, Underwood will have 12 looks throughout the night. So how does her team prep for a night of multiple outfit changes? It’s all about staying organized.

“We typically have our first fitting about a month before the show,” Toybina shares. “Then we are working all the way up until the last minute to make sure to put all of the finishing touches together.”

Underwood’s quickest change is about two minutes, according to her styling duo ,and that also includes hair and make up.

“It’s pretty tight,” Webster says. “Our team is pretty small: Melissa with hair and makeup, and the two of us. It is a bit of a dance, and takes a lot of coordination between the three of us to ensure that everything goes smoothly, but we’ve been doing it long enough that we’ve got quick changes down to a science.”

And the country star is “incredibly involved” in the whole process of curating her wardrobe.

“We discuss each little detail, from the tailoring, to the jewelry, all the way down to the perfect shoe to complement each look,” Toybina says.

Underwood walked the carpet with her co-hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, and their stylists made sure to coordinate about their looks ahead of time.

“There won’t be any twinning moments,” Webster says. “But of course country women can never get enough fringe and rhinestones, so there will be plenty of those.”

Adds Toybina: “We’re always looking to nod to classic country style, but this year especially we wanted to incorporate those iconic country elements, but in modern ways.”

And with this many outfits and all the prep, her stylists find themselves really attached to each look.

“We love each outfit, so we can never pick favorites,” Webster says. “But we always love putting together looks that will be part of CMA history, especially on such a special night dedicated to all the women of country!”

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.