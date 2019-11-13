From Pageant Material to '70s Queen: Kacey Musgraves' Concert Style Evolution

Musgraves always puts the 'yee' in 'yee-haw,' no matter what she wears
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 13, 2019 03:07 PM

1 of 29

2013

Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty

Musgraves kept it classic with a leather jacket and dark jeans. 

2 of 29

2013

Marianna Massey/Getty

This lace shirt and leather skirt combo went perfectly with her favorite accessory: her tambourine. 

3 of 29

2013

Check out those boots! And that fur vest! 

Continued on next slide.
4 of 29

2013

Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty

Staying simple with a tank and beaded, form-fitting skirt. 

5 of 29

2015

Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty

Yee-haw, y’all! Musgraves went full-on country, going barefoot and wearing a poofy checkered dress to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. 

6 of 29

2015

Scott Legato/Getty

Is that Ariana Grande or Kacey Musgraves?!

Continued on next slide.
7 of 29

2015

Scott Legato/WireImage

The singer was a fan of short dresses, rhinestone fishnets (excuse me, where can we get a pair?) and cowboy boots, naturally. 

8 of 29

2015

Paul Natkin/Getty

Looking like a Southern belle headed to prom at Farm Aid 2015. There are those rhinestone tights again! 

9 of 29

2015

Gary Miller/Getty

Fringe, rhinestones, a sparkly cowboy hat! Proof that there really is a “Silver Lining.” 

Continued on next slide.
10 of 29

2016

Natasha Moustache/Getty

Pageant Material is both the name of one of Musgraves’ albums and two words that perfectly describe her wardrobe while touring in 2016. 

11 of 29

2016

Rick Diamond/Getty

Musgraves toned it down with a black ensemble at the 2016 Windy City LakeShake Country Music Festival. She follows her fashion arrow wherever it points.

12 of 29

2016

Ethan Miller/Getty

But then went full Toddlers & Tiaras when she opened for George Strait in 2016, bringing along a miniature horse for the ride. 

Continued on next slide.
13 of 29

2016

Mat Hayward/Getty

Musgraves was way more than a “Dime Store Cowgirl” in this get-up! 

14 of 29

2016

Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Proof that you can add cowboy boots to anything and make it country-approved. 

15 of 29

2018

Burak Cingi/Redferns

In 2018, Musgraves started throwing it back to the ’70s with her style. 

Continued on next slide.
16 of 29

2018

Paras Griffin/WireImage

Though her rhinestone tights still made the occasional appearance. 

17 of 29

2018

Taylor Hill/Getty

At Farm Aid 2018, Musgraves wore a sheer, checkered set. 

18 of 29

2019

Scott Legato/Getty

The ’70s really jumped out on Musgraves’ Oh, What a World tour. 

Continued on next slide.
19 of 29

2019

Jason Kempin/Getty

The name of the fashion game was feathers, rhinestones and suede. Oh, and don’t forget Spacey Kacey’s now-signature middle part. 

20 of 29

2019

Kevin Winter/Getty

Though she’s also a fan of the high ponytail. 

21 of 29

2019

Theo Wargo/Getty

Musgraves meant it when she said that there would “always be a rainbow!” We just didn’t know she was talking about her wardrobe. 

Continued on next slide.
22 of 29

2019

Rich Fury/Getty

Kacey’s suede cut-out dress (with a slit up-to-there) and turquoise jewelry is the epitome of her “retro but modern” style

23 of 29

2019

Ethan Miller/Getty

It looks like Kacey draws some serious inspiration from Cher

24 of 29

2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And why not? She is the ultimate ’70s icon. 

Continued on next slide.
25 of 29

2019

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Kacey loves a matchy-matchy moment. 

26 of 29

2019

Rick Kern/WireImage

And it always pays off. 

27 of 29

2019

Rich Fury/Getty

Who doesn’t love a little — all right, a whole lot of — fringe? 

Continued on next slide.
28 of 29

2019

Kevin Winter/Getty

And one more time for the road. 

