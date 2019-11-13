From Pageant Material to '70s Queen: Kacey Musgraves' Concert Style Evolution

2013
Musgraves kept it classic with a leather jacket and dark jeans.
This lace shirt and leather skirt combo went perfectly with her favorite accessory: her tambourine.
2013
Check out those boots! And that fur vest!
2013
Staying simple with a tank and beaded, form-fitting skirt.
2015
Yee-haw, y’all! Musgraves went full-on country, going barefoot and wearing a poofy checkered dress to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
2015
Is that Ariana Grande or Kacey Musgraves?!
2015
The singer was a fan of short dresses, rhinestone fishnets (excuse me, where can we get a pair?) and cowboy boots, naturally.
2015
Looking like a Southern belle headed to prom at Farm Aid 2015. There are those rhinestone tights again!
2015
Fringe, rhinestones, a sparkly cowboy hat! Proof that there really is a “Silver Lining.”
2016
Pageant Material is both the name of one of Musgraves’ albums and two words that perfectly describe her wardrobe while touring in 2016.
2016
Musgraves toned it down with a black ensemble at the 2016 Windy City LakeShake Country Music Festival. She follows her fashion arrow wherever it points.
2016
But then went full Toddlers & Tiaras when she opened for George Strait in 2016, bringing along a miniature horse for the ride.
2016
Musgraves was way more than a “Dime Store Cowgirl” in this get-up!
2016
Proof that you can add cowboy boots to anything and make it country-approved.
2018
In 2018, Musgraves started throwing it back to the ’70s with her style.
2018
Though her rhinestone tights still made the occasional appearance.
2018
At Farm Aid 2018, Musgraves wore a sheer, checkered set.
2019
The ’70s really jumped out on Musgraves’ Oh, What a World tour.
2019
The name of the fashion game was feathers, rhinestones and suede. Oh, and don’t forget Spacey Kacey’s now-signature middle part.
2019
Though she’s also a fan of the high ponytail.
2019
Musgraves meant it when she said that there would “always be a rainbow!” We just didn’t know she was talking about her wardrobe.
2019
Kacey’s suede cut-out dress (with a slit up-to-there) and turquoise jewelry is the epitome of her “retro but modern” style.
2019
It looks like Kacey draws some serious inspiration from Cher.
2019
And why not? She is the ultimate ’70s icon.
2019
Kacey loves a matchy-matchy moment.
2019
And it always pays off.
2019
Who doesn’t love a little — all right, a whole lot of — fringe?
2019
And one more time for the road.