Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd's Stylists Spill All the Details Behind Their CMA Awards Looks

Getting ready for the CMA Awards with Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd is nothing but fun.

"Everyone is always laughing and keeping the vibe high. There's always so much excitement to look forward to!" says Morris' stylist Dani Michelle.

The couple, who got married in March 2018, like to make sure their red carpet looks complement one another — but ultimately, Morris leads the way when it comes to dressing.

"Maren’s stylist and I usually discuss our plan before prepping to get the vibe each of us is thinking. Typically, I play off of Maren's vibe, but still stay true to Ryan and his personal style as well," Hurd's stylist Krista Roser tells PEOPLE.

For the CMA Awards, Michelle says Morris fell in love with a boudoir-like Dolce & Gabbana set with a dramatic floor-length lace kimono "about three months ago." When she put it on, they knew it was perfect for a glamorous "end of the year" fashion moment at the CMAs.

As for her performance ensemble, Morris only had to try on one dress — an embellished Peter Dundas design that her stylist has "been in love with for years."

"I love that Maren knows what she likes, and commits," Michelle says. "She doesn't need to try on a million things to know what she likes. She knows who she is, and when it's right!"

Once Morris chose her look, her husband selected a "formal, modern" Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. "Having both in the same designer helps keep their look cohesive and flow together," Roser says.

Pulling together red carpet looks in the age of coronavirus has its challenges, but thanks to lots of FaceTime sessions, Michelle says they were able to make it happen without a hitch.

"The biggest change for us is the digital aspect. I used to fly to Nashville or Maren [would come] to L.A. for fittings in between shows and appearances," Michelle says. "Now we work with mood boards, shipping and FaceTime fittings. But with a great team and lots of communication, it's been a breeze."