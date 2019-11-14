Glitz, Glamour and Glitter! See the Best and Boldest Style Moments at the 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood
wears her first of 12 looks — a show-stopping, sequin-covered Elie Madi gown featuring a sheer skirt and a tulle cape and train, accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels, Jared Lehr earrings and rings from Loree Rodkin and Maxior.
Dolly Parton
brings her iconic fashion sense to the red carpet in a heavily-embellished off-white gown featuring a daring high slit, plus platform shoes and lots of bling.
Nicole Kidman
proves her sartorial skills are unparalleled in a sequin, fringe, sunset-colored midi dress featuring allover floral appliqués, plus pink ankle-strap heels and a orange pouch-shaped purse.
Miranda Lambert
shows some leg in a hot pink gown with a high slit, low-cut neckline and crystal embroidery teamed with metallic silver pumps.
Reese Witherspoon
wears a chic one-shoulder LBD and black pumps.
Kacey Musgraves
shines bright in a sequin yellow Valentino Couture gown with feather trim.
Reba McEntire
looks elegant in a long-sleeve black sequin gown featuring fur cuffs.
Maren Morris
clads her bump in a baby blue (for her baby boy!) two-piece ball gown.
Pink
serves big hat energy in a wide-brim black topper teamed with a rust-colored boho gown with ruffle detailing.
Sheryl Crow
takes the plunge in a heavily embellished multicolor gown.
Halsey
shows her style chameleon status in a very romantic off-the-shoulder floral ball gown with lace sleeves.
Kelsea Ballerini
puts her abs on display in a two-piece Raisa Vanessa design featuring a mosaic patter sequin print, plus t-strap silver heels and sleek center-parted hair.
Jennifer Nettles
sends a message to the male-dominated country radio by wearing a white power suit with a a statement train featuring the statement “Play our f*@#!g records please & thank you” scrawled on the inside…
Jennifer Nettles (Part 2)
… and a drawing of a woman’s face affixed with the female gender symbol, and the words “equal play” on the outside.
The singer chose the ensemble — which was designed in collaboration between Christian Siriano and artist Alice Mizrachi — to fit the theme of this year’s awards: a celebration of country music’s legendary women.
Martina McBride
lights up the carpet in a rainbow skirt ball gown.
Karen Fairchild
shows off her wild side in an animal print gown with a cape like sleeves.
Kimberly Schlapman
skips the gowns in favor of a sleek black suit with rhinestone trim.
Jessie James Decker
looks like a ’90s supermodel in a slinky black slip dress with a thigh-high slit, strappy sandals and sultry glam.
Lil Nas X
goes full-on cowboy in his leather chaps, rhinestone-fringe shirt, black Stetson and studded cowboy boots.
Kristen Chenoweth
from Broadway to Nasvhille, the star brings her style A-Game in a pink one-shoulder gown featuring a ruffle neckline and train.
Gigi Hadid
brings some supermodel glam to country music’s biggest night in a sleek, body-skimming turtlenck gown and Western-inspired white boots.
RaeLynn
gives off Marilyn Monroe vibes in her long-sleeve, low-clut black velvet gown teamed with matching opera gloves, retro waves and a red lip.
Maddie and Tae
both in Randi Rahm — a hand-beaded, short sequin dress (on Maddie) and a sleek purple gown featuring a thigh-high slit with buckles (on Tae).
Lauren Bushnell
opts for a not so mellow yellow shade via this high-low highlighter hue gown teamed with metallic heels.