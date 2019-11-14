Glitz, Glamour and Glitter! See the Best and Boldest Style Moments at the 2019 CMA Awards

The bolder ... the better! That's the fashion motto at the 2019 CMA Awards. From sequins to slits, see the most memorable looks to hit the red carpet at country music's biggest night in Nashville
By Brittany Talarico
November 13, 2019 08:59 PM

Carrie Underwood

John Shearer/WireImage

wears her first of 12 looks — a show-stopping, sequin-covered Elie Madi gown featuring a sheer skirt and a tulle cape and train, accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels, Jared Lehr earrings and rings from Loree Rodkin and Maxior.

Dolly Parton

John Shearer/WireImage

brings her iconic fashion sense to the red carpet in a heavily-embellished off-white gown featuring a daring high slit, plus platform shoes and lots of bling.

Nicole Kidman

John Shearer/WireImage

proves her sartorial skills are unparalleled in a sequin, fringe, sunset-colored midi dress featuring allover floral appliqués, plus pink ankle-strap heels and a orange pouch-shaped purse.

Miranda Lambert

John Shearer/WireImage

shows some leg in a hot pink gown with a high slit, low-cut neckline and crystal embroidery teamed with metallic silver pumps.

Reese Witherspoon

John Shearer/WireImage

wears a chic one-shoulder LBD and black pumps.

Kacey Musgraves

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

shines bright in a sequin yellow Valentino Couture gown with feather trim.

Reba McEntire

John Shearer/WireImage

looks elegant in a long-sleeve black sequin gown featuring fur cuffs.

Maren Morris

John Shearer/WireImage

clads her bump in a baby blue (for her baby boy!) two-piece ball gown.

Pink

John Shearer/WireImage

serves big hat energy in a wide-brim black topper teamed with a rust-colored boho gown with ruffle detailing.

Sheryl Crow

John Shearer/WireImage

takes the plunge in a heavily embellished multicolor gown.

Halsey

John Shearer/WireImage

shows her style chameleon status in a very romantic off-the-shoulder floral ball gown with lace sleeves.

Kelsea Ballerini

John Shearer/WireImage

puts her abs on display in a two-piece Raisa Vanessa design featuring a mosaic patter sequin print, plus t-strap silver heels and sleek center-parted hair.

Jennifer Nettles

John Shearer/WireImage

sends a message to the male-dominated country radio by wearing a white power suit with a a statement train featuring the statement “Play our f*@#!g records please & thank you” scrawled on the inside…

Jennifer Nettles (Part 2)

John Shearer/WireImage

… and a drawing of a woman’s face affixed with the female gender symbol, and the words “equal play” on the outside.

The singer chose the ensemble — which was designed in collaboration between Christian Siriano and artist Alice Mizrachi — to fit the theme of this year’s awards: a celebration of country music’s legendary women.

Martina McBride

John Shearer/WireImage

lights up the carpet in a rainbow skirt ball gown.

Karen Fairchild

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

shows off her wild side in an animal print gown with a cape like sleeves.

Kimberly Schlapman

John Shearer/WireImage

skips the gowns in favor of a sleek black suit with rhinestone trim.

Jessie James Decker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

looks like a ’90s supermodel in a slinky black slip dress with a thigh-high slit, strappy sandals and sultry glam.

Lil Nas X

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

goes full-on cowboy in his leather chaps, rhinestone-fringe shirt, black Stetson and studded cowboy boots.

Kristen Chenoweth

John Shearer/WireImage

from Broadway to Nasvhille, the star brings her style A-Game in a pink one-shoulder gown featuring a ruffle neckline and train.

Gigi Hadid

John Shearer/WireImage

brings some supermodel glam to country music’s biggest night in a sleek, body-skimming turtlenck gown and Western-inspired white boots.

RaeLynn

John Shearer/WireImage

gives off Marilyn Monroe vibes in her long-sleeve, low-clut black velvet gown teamed with matching opera gloves, retro waves and a red lip.

Maddie and Tae 

Jason Kempin/Getty

both in Randi Rahm — a hand-beaded, short sequin dress (on Maddie) and a sleek purple gown featuring a thigh-high slit with buckles (on Tae).

Lauren Bushnell

John Shearer/WireImage

opts for a not so mellow yellow shade via this high-low highlighter hue gown teamed with metallic heels.

