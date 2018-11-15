Versace Takes Over CMAs 2018 Red Carpet: 'The Fashion World Is Embracing Country' Says Stylist

Versace’s going country!

The Italian fashion label made its mark on Nashville last night by dressing some of the standout style stars at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Kacey Musgraves wore two Versace outfits at the awards show, where she took home Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

“Kacey + custom Versace = YEESACE,” wrote Musgrave’s stylist Erica Cloud of the artist’s high-fashion looks.

Musgraves started on the red carpet in a custom suit with flared-trousers paired with a bolero top, then took off the jacket to reveal a crystal-beaded chiffon bodysuit. Versace’s signature Medusa logo was incorporated into the look through the bolo tie.

“Ten years ago today I moved to Nashville,” the singer, 30, said on stage while accepting her win. As for the album, “We poured everything we have into this — most of all, love.”

Musgraves then changed into a monochromatic orange look, featuring Versace’s “infinity leggings,” for the after-parties.

Versace didn’t forget about the leading men of country. The brand decked out the Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard — and their entire family — in head-to-toe Versace looks.

The duo scored three nominations for their crossover hit with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be.”

Kelley, 33, wore a black Versace crushed velvet tuxedo jacket and topped it off with a Stetson hat, while his wife, Brittney-Marie Cole, matched in a black wearing a scalloped-neck thigh-high slit gown.

Meanwhile, Hubbard, 31, picked a look that included a black jacket with metal chain detail, coordinating with his wife’s Hayley Stommel asymmetric chainmail style by the label. Versace also dressed the couple’s 10-month-old daughter, Olivia Rose, in an adorably mini Versace dress.

The duo’s stylist, Krista Roser, told PEOPLE this moment was a long time coming.

“As a team we have always been big fans of Versace and have been waiting for the right moment to collaborate,” Roser tells PEOPLE.

“As men who have been fashion conscience they were really excited to collaborate with the brand as were Hayley and Brittany,” Roser continues. “The CMAs are the biggest night in country music and that combined with Florida Georgia Line performing their record breaking hit ‘Meant to Be’ we knew last night was the perfect time.” (The pair also wore Versace for their performance.)

Seeing so much Versace at the CMAs was also a culturally significant moment, says the stylist.

“Versace hasn’t dressed any country artists at CMAs before tonight,” says Roser. “This is really showing how the fashion world is embracing the country music format and and artists that fit their style.”

It only took Roser one fitting per family to pull off the looks — and her favorite moment “hands down, Olivia making her red carpet debut!”

The Hubbards welcomed Olivia in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 20, the musician’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing that she weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measured 19¼ inches long.

“You have to start them young!” Roser joked of the designer baby look.

“But overall the cohesiveness of their looks, each one plays off each other. Both Tyler and Brian’s looks complemented their wives and all five outfits created one big fashion moment on the carpet.”