Brad Paisley Closes Out CMA Awards By Wearing a Blazer Printed With Carrie Underwood's Face

Brad Paisley hilariously honored his 11-time CMA Award co-host Carrie Underwood by wearing a jacket covered in photos of her face to close out the show tonight in Nashville.

Just moments after Keith Urban’s emotional speech after winning the award for Entertainer of the Year, the camera panned to Paisley and Underwood signing off for the night, revealing the “Bucked Off” crooner’s cheeky look.

ABC

Paisley sported a custom blazer jacket screen printed in multiple headshots of Underwood from various red carpet events over the years, which the Female Vocalist of the Year award winner admired as the pair ended the show.

That wasn’t the only time Paisley poked fun at his co-host during the award show. Almost one year after Underwood’s terrifying fall outside her Nashville home, Paisley gifted her a bubble wrap dress to wear onstage.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

“Last year, I don’t know if you all heard, but two days after last year’s show, she took a really bad fall,” said Paisley during a bit. “So tonight that’s not gonna happen again — not on my watch! Put this on.” Shot back Underwood: “Yeah, I’m not gonna wear this.” She later obliged and Paisley went on to pop several of the bubbles in Underwood’s new gown.

Underwood and Paisley have always joked with each other after 11 years hosting the country extravaganza together, including when it came to the “Cry Pretty” singer’s pregnancy.

“When I saw Brad after not seeing him for a little bit and I had kind of popped, I walked in the door and he said, ‘Holy cow!’” Underwood said.

“Poor choice of words,” she continued. As for taking the stage pregnant, “It is different. Mainly it’s a wardrobe thing and I don’t move as fast as I would like to. There’s a lot of quick changes and running from one side of the stage to the other.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC