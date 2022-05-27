Shoppers Say This Convertible Bag Has a 'Pocket for Everything' — and It Comes with Double Discounts Right Now

Enter the Cluci Backpack Purse that a five-star reviewer called "one of my best Amazon purchases ever." Shoppers have nothing but praise for the multipurpose convertible backpack that can also be used as a shoulder bag thanks to a messenger strap, describing it as "gorgeous," "roomy," and "the backpack I have been searching for." Plus, it's currently marked down and has an additional coupon that is applied at checkout, bringing the price to $44 right now.