Shoppers Say This Convertible Bag Has a 'Pocket for Everything' — and It Comes with Double Discounts Right Now
Finding the perfect backpack that is roomy enough to fit all the essentials, and ideally, is convertible so you can get more use out of it, can sometimes be just as stressful as packing the aforementioned bag. But leave it to Amazon shoppers to uncover the solution.
Enter the Cluci Backpack Purse that a five-star reviewer called "one of my best Amazon purchases ever." Shoppers have nothing but praise for the multipurpose convertible backpack that can also be used as a shoulder bag thanks to a messenger strap, describing it as "gorgeous," "roomy," and "the backpack I have been searching for." Plus, it's currently marked down and has an additional coupon that is applied at checkout, bringing the price to $44 right now.
Buy It! Cluci Backpack Purse, $44.09 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
The backpack, which has earned more than 8,500 perfect ratings and is an Amazon best-seller, has multiple compartments that make it super easy to keep all of your belongings organized. With eight total pockets plus a back zipper pocket for extra security and privacy, there is more than enough room to store all of your items, including a 14-inch laptop. As one shopper explained, the bag has "a pocket for everything."
Perfect for a weekend trip, running to the store, or just for the person who likes to carry everything with them at all times, the backpack is made from high-quality, soft, vegan leather. It's available in 39 colors too, including neutrals like black, and gray, and bold hues like wine red and a black and leopard print option.
"I love how versatile this bag is," wrote a shopper who uses the backpack during their college classes and then is "able to transition [it] to a purse and diaper bag." They added that it's "perfect for what I need" and "great quality for the price."
Another reviewer called the backpack purse "beautiful" and explained how they often carry "a lot of heavy items" in the bag, including a wallet, makeup bag, first aid kit, and even clothes. "I put a strain on the bag and it's still as sturdy as day one and it's been months," they shared. Can't beat that.
It really comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this multi-purpose bag. Be sure to add it to your cart while it's currently on sale with double discounts.
- Hiding Among Amazon's 10,000 Memorial Day Deals Is This Epic Bamboo Sheet Set Sale
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale