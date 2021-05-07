Amazon’s Summer Style Guide Is Here, and It’s Full of Trendy Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $8
The arrival of May means summer is right around the corner, and it's time to get your warm-weather wardrobe in check. Luckily, Amazon curated a seasonal style guide, and it's full of cute summer clothes, shoes, and accessories.
From sundresses and everyday tees to slip-on sandals and colorful tote bags, Amazon's summer fashion storefront has all the trendy pieces you need to put together outfits in the next few months. Keep reading to check out tons of stylish and affordable clothes, shoes, and accessories available on Amazon right now.
Shop Summer Clothes on Amazon
- The Drop Lauren Scoop-Neck Racer Tank Top, $17.90
- Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt, $19.90
- Romwe Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $19.99
- Wild Meadow Spaghetti Strap Easy Printed Dress, $22.90
- Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress, $27.60
- Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Long-Sleeve Floral Mini Dress, $34.98 (orig. $39.99)
- The Drop Brett Paperbag High-Waist Tie-Front Denim Short, $44.90
- Levi's Premium 501 Mid-Thigh Short, $69.50
Shop Summer Shoes on Amazon
- Find. Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals, $31.80
- Amazon Essentials Flatform Espadrille Sandal Wedge, $31.90
- Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal, $37.46 with coupon (orig. $40.26)
- 206 Collective Soler Flat Sandal, $39.80
- The Drop Nina Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, $49.90
- Puma Cali Fashion Sneakers, $55.32 (orig. $80)
- Naturalizer Marianne Slip-On Sneaker, $64.95 (orig. $79)
- Dream Pairs Open-Toe Ankle-Strap Low Block Heels, $64.99
Shop Summer Accessories on Amazon
- Accsa Classic Wide-Brim Sun Hat, $16.69
- Hsyzzy Smiley Face Bucket Hat, $8.39 with coupon (orig. $13.99)
- The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag, $39.90
- The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $39.90
- Pavoi 14K Gold Lightweight Chunky Hoops, $13.95
- Moloch Acrylic Statement Earrings, $7.99
- Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses, $14.24 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Fonyve Satin Printed Scarf, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
Voluminous sleeves are a major spring and summer 2021 fashion trend, and you can achieve the look with this floral print puff-sleeve blouse. It comes in 27 summery colors and patterns and sizes extra small through extra large. The polyester top has a high neck with a ruffle detail, puffy short sleeves with elastic cuffs, and a keyhole back with a button closure.
Buy It! Romwe Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $19.99; amazon.com
If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sandals that are also fashionable, these Circus by Sam Edelman slides are a great option. The faux-leather slip-ons come in 30 colors and patterns, each with two straps across the top that converge into a round design, and a strap between the toes.
"Love these shoes," one reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable and fit perfectly, and now I am tempted to get more colors. These are true to size, so order what you would normally buy. I love the support of the double strap, and the style is just what I wanted. Found my summer shoes."
Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal, $37.46 with coupon (orig. $40.26); amazon.com
To complete your new summer look, check out this faux-leather crossbody bag from Amazon's in-house label The Drop. It has both a top handle and a crossbody strap, and it folds over into a magnetic closure. One shopper said it's "really sturdy and a perfect size for [your] phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick." You can choose from six neutral colors, each with complementary gold hardware.
Buy It! The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $39.90; amazon.com
Hot, sunny days will be here before you know it, so be sure to stock up on trendy and affordable clothes, shoes, and accessories from Amazon's summer style guide now.
