Amazon’s Summer Style Guide Is Here, and It’s Full of Trendy Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories Starting at $8

Shop Levi’s denim shorts, Sam Edelman sandals, The Drop handbags, and more
By Eden Lichterman
May 06, 2021 10:00 PM
The arrival of May means summer is right around the corner, and it's time to get your warm-weather wardrobe in check. Luckily, Amazon curated a seasonal style guide, and it's full of cute summer clothes, shoes, and accessories.

From sundresses and everyday tees to slip-on sandals and colorful tote bags, Amazon's summer fashion storefront has all the trendy pieces you need to put together outfits in the next few months. Keep reading to check out tons of stylish and affordable clothes, shoes, and accessories available on Amazon right now.

Shop Summer Clothes on Amazon

Shop Summer Shoes on Amazon

Shop Summer Accessories on Amazon

Voluminous sleeves are a major spring and summer 2021 fashion trend, and you can achieve the look with this floral print puff-sleeve blouse. It comes in 27 summery colors and patterns and sizes extra small through extra large. The polyester top has a high neck with a ruffle detail, puffy short sleeves with elastic cuffs, and a keyhole back with a button closure.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Romwe Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $19.99; amazon.com

If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sandals that are also fashionable, these Circus by Sam Edelman slides are a great option. The faux-leather slip-ons come in 30 colors and patterns, each with two straps across the top that converge into a round design, and a strap between the toes.

"Love these shoes," one reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable and fit perfectly, and now I am tempted to get more colors. These are true to size, so order what you would normally buy. I love the support of the double strap, and the style is just what I wanted. Found my summer shoes."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Canyon Flat Sandal, $37.46 with coupon (orig. $40.26); amazon.com

To complete your new summer look, check out this faux-leather crossbody bag from Amazon's in-house label The Drop. It has both a top handle and a crossbody strap, and it folds over into a magnetic closure. One shopper said it's "really sturdy and a perfect size for [your] phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick." You can choose from six neutral colors, each with complementary gold hardware.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

Hot, sunny days will be here before you know it, so be sure to stock up on trendy and affordable clothes, shoes, and accessories from Amazon's summer style guide now.

