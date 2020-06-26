Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Cloth Face Masks on Sale
Score both kids and adult options at marked down prices
Amazon keeps adding new can’t-miss deals into its Big Style Sale offerings, from major markdowns on celeb-loved brands like Rebecca Minkoff and Levi’s to discounts on everyday essentials that were once quite hard to come by: cloth face masks for both kids and adults.
The Center for Disease Control's best practices for slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus continue to develop. That said, some key recommended practices have remained the same: Social distance when around other people, wash your hands frequently, and wear a face covering when in public.
RELATED: This Jennifer Garner-Loved Leggings Brand Just Released Breathable Face Masks for Working Out
Brand’s quickly switched gears to keep up with growing demand for the latter, producing their own takes on cloth face masks, like Koral and Lele Sadoughi. Amazon also currently offers an assortment of reusable face coverings, from labels like Levi’s and Fruit of the Loom, many of which you can get in less than a week and are actually on sale right now.
Everyone has their own preferences for what type of mask fits most comfortably, and Amazon offers a wide range of styles, meaning you’ll have no problem finding one that works for you. If you prefer adjustable options that tie around your head, these 100 percent cotton (and reversible) masks from Levi’s are sure to be your calling card. But if masks with stretchy ear loops are better suited for you, this pack of 10 that’s currently 25 percent off is a great option.
Shop some great cloth face masks on sale during Amazon’s can’t-miss style event below. Both kids and adult face coverings are marked down right now, which means now’s the best time to replenish your supply of masks.
Buy It! Raj Swim Reusable Fabric Face Masks (Pack of 10, Assorted Colors), $33.53 (orig. $44.71); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Mask, $14.39 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lanier Wellness Adult Reusable Face Covers (Pack of 2), $12.57 (orig. $13.97); amazon.com
Buy It! Revman Adjustable Reusable Face Cover, $12.33 (orig. $13.70); amazon.com
Buy It! American Mask Project Reusable Cloth Mask, $18 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50), $44.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Men’s Helmet Liner, $18.74 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Gildan Reusable Everyday 2-Layer Cotton Face Mask, $18.89 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.