Amazon Just Put a Bunch of Cloth Face Masks on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon keeps adding new can’t-miss deals into its Big Style Sale offerings, from major markdowns on celeb-loved brands like Rebecca Minkoff and Levi’s to discounts on everyday essentials that were once quite hard to come by: cloth face masks for both kids and adults.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brand’s quickly switched gears to keep up with growing demand for the latter, producing their own takes on cloth face masks, like Koral and Lele Sadoughi. Amazon also currently offers an assortment of reusable face coverings, from labels like Levi’s and Fruit of the Loom, many of which you can get in less than a week and are actually on sale right now.

Everyone has their own preferences for what type of mask fits most comfortably, and Amazon offers a wide range of styles, meaning you’ll have no problem finding one that works for you. If you prefer adjustable options that tie around your head, these 100 percent cotton (and reversible) masks from Levi’s are sure to be your calling card. But if masks with stretchy ear loops are better suited for you, this pack of 10 that’s currently 25 percent off is a great option.

Shop some great cloth face masks on sale during Amazon’s can’t-miss style event below. Both kids and adult face coverings are marked down right now, which means now’s the best time to replenish your supply of masks.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Raj Swim Reusable Fabric Face Masks (Pack of 10, Assorted Colors), $33.53 (orig. $44.71); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Reusable Reversible Face Mask, $14.39 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Lanier Wellness Adult Reusable Face Covers (Pack of 2), $12.57 (orig. $13.97); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Revman Adjustable Reusable Face Cover, $12.33 (orig. $13.70); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! American Mask Project Reusable Cloth Mask, $18 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Face Mask (Pack of 50), $44.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Carhartt Men’s Helmet Liner, $18.74 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gildan Reusable Everyday 2-Layer Cotton Face Mask, $18.89 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com