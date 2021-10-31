Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Are Reviving This '90s Shoe You Can Get on Amazon
Clunky shoes of all sorts are making a comeback. Birkenstocks, Crocs, and dad sneakers are just a few styles that are trending once again among A-listers and influencers. Now, another nostalgic shoe of the past is making a comeback: clogs.
The iconic chunky wooden-soled shoes have been in and out of the spotlight for decades — and thanks to a slew of high-end fashion labels and celebrities, they're making yet another return in 2021.
Reese Witherspoon wore a pair of Swedish Hasbeens on the set of Netflix's Your Place or Mine earlier this month. Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted walking around New York City wearing mule clogs with sweatpants. Across the country, Jennifer Garner wore a pair from popular brand No. 6 around LA with a plaid blouse and jeans. Hilary Duff shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing off her daisy-embellished pair from Fabrizio Viti.
Before they were fashionable, clogs were designed to be functional. The first wooden shoes can be traced back to the early 1300s. Clogs were crafted as affordable protective footwear for industry workers, according to Swedish clog maker Sandgrens. The fashionable clogs we know today were popularized thanks, in part, to Swedish pop group ABBA in the 1970s. Clearly, clogs are a style that will continue to transcend time.
Though boots and booties are usually synonymous with fall, clogs are an unexpected style that may be just what your closet needs for the season. While designer brands, like Celine and Hermès have sent them down the runway with their own luxury spin, there are plenty of more affordable options, too — many of which you can buy on Amazon. Despite their hard, wooden sole, many clogs have cushioned footbeds and good arch support.
This pair of Dansko clogs has more than 750 five-star ratings from shoppers who are impressed by its comfort. One happy reviewer who works as a nurse says they have "no foot pain even after 15,000+ steps [per] day in these shoes."
There are also these slip-on mule clogs that remind us of the ones Garner owns for $80 or less. If you're willing to splurge a little, these Sandgrens clogs are actually handcrafted from natural materials in Sweden. If you're ready to get in on the clunky shoe trend, keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite clogs on Amazon.
Buy It! Bjork Maja Wood Open Back Leather Clogs, $69.95–$79.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Dansko Women's Kane Slip On Mule, $77.55–$154.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lotta From Stockholm Swedish Clogs Low Wood, $94.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Sandgrens Swedish Handmade Wooden Clog Mule Tokyo, $189; amazon.com
Buy It! Sandgrens Swedish Handmade Wooden Clog Sandal Saragasso, $189; amazon.com
