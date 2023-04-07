Claudia Schiffer Says She Still Wears Her Jeans from 1993: 'They Still Fit Me'

Claudia Schiffer is still rocking her old jeans.

In a first-person piece written for The Guardian, the supermodel remembered an outfit she wore for the first time in 1993 that included a pair of jeans designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

"My truly precious pieces of clothing are all connected with a story or a moment in time," she began her story.

"In 1993, I wore a pair of jeans, and matching western waistcoat, with a shirt, chain belts and cowboy boots on the runway and in the Chanel ad campaign," the 52-year-old model wrote.

Claudia Schiffer. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

"While denim is commonplace in high-end fashion today, back then it was so novel and fresh; Karl Lagerfeld turned what was a basic item of clothing into a luxury garment using beautiful fabric, braiding and the signature interlocking 'CC' buttons," she described. "Having grown up in jeans, I remember feeling very at ease in the look."

Schiffer, who recently had a Barbie created in her likeness for her 50th birthday, then revealed that she still wears the iconic jeans.

"I've worn these jeans on many occasions — they never go out of style and have stood the test of time because of the classic cut (high waist, straight leg), as well as the intense shade of French blue and unique embroidered detailing." And though she writes that over time they've faded, she's never needed to repair them.

The supermodel is also pretty happy that the jeans from 30 years ago still fit! "They are a part of my life as much as any treasured piece of jewellery or favourite artwork. And, to be honest, I like the fact that they still fit me!"

Schiffer is a known, longtime fan of denim. Two years ago, the fashion icon teamed up with FRAME to commemorate her milestone birthday and designed two pairs of jeans for the brand. The denim merges her aesthetic with the luxury lifestyle brand's California cool-girl style, bringing her famed "supermodel-off-duty" look to the masses.

Schiffer and her husband, director Matthew Vaughn, have kids three kids: Clementine, Cosima and Caspar.