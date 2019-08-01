Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Claudia Schiffer and Stephanie Seymour just took the ultimate supermodel selfie.

The iconic ’90s models landed the covers of Vogue Italia’s new August issue for which they each took their own selfies — while posing nearly naked.

In one photo, Schiffer posed completely nude, holding a clutch and heels over her private areas. In her second cover shot, she opted for a black blazer — sans underwear or bra.

Seymour followed suit with one completely naked photo, wearing only a necklace and black belt while a camera tripod was strategically-placed to cover her nether regions. In the second pic, she donned a feathery green coat with black dotted tights, while striking a dramatic pose.

The shoot, which is a tribute to the famed photographer Helmet Newton who often shot self portraits, puts the women in charge of their own image.

According to the press release, it’s a tribute to the “female gaze” and female empowerment and was supervised by photographer Collier Schorr.

“Because of who I am and who they are, I think these shoots are about women’s acknowledgement of their own sexuality, and is very different to the representation of desire, which is always connected to the maker of the picture,” Schorr wrote on Vogue Italia‘s Instagram. “I think this was about Claudia, Stephanie’s and my relationships with our sexualities and bodies, and about being seen as older women.”

And Schiffer praised Schorr for the set-up. “In several cases I took the picture, obviously after it was prepared by Collier. She is above all an artist, and her point of view is sharp and very interesting — it starts from a completely different direction,” Schiffer says about collaborating with the photographer on set.

For Seymour, she said the shoot made her see herself in a multitude of ways.

“I see a mother. A wife. I see all the things I have to do in a day,” Seymour said in the release. “I see all my responsibilities. Growing up, responsibilities as a woman also grow. Being in control of your life is very important. I try not to think about myself but the people I have to take care of, my children, my friends, my company, my husband. I don’t like to think that the world revolves around me.”

This mark 25 years since the last time Schiffer graced the cover of Vogue Italia and 32 years for Seymour.

Schiffer most recently posed for Ba&sh’s spring campaign and made her return to the catwalk in September 2017 alongside Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen at the Versace show to pay tribute to the late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Seymour posed nude in 2017 for Love magazine and made headlines in 2016 for getting into the great “supermodel debate” when she called today’s top models “bitches of the moment.”

She told Vanity Fair that Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are “completely different than we were.”

“Supermodels are sort of the thing of the past,” she said. “They deserve their own title. [Kendall and Gigi] are beautiful girls, and I support all of them, but they need their own title.” “Bitches of the moment!” she said (with a laugh). “That would be a good title for them.”

After backlash and a response from Jenner herself, Seymour apologized on Instagram saying her remarks were taken out of context and there was “no ill intent involved.”

“A supermodel is a supermodel,” she wrote. “I respect and admire all these women in my industry, in particular Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Having been in the business over 20 years I know how hard these women work. Bravo to both Gigi and Kendall for their success!!”

Schiffer told PEOPLE in February what the term supermodel means to her. “To me, it describes the models of the ’90s, which was a time in fashion no one had ever seen before. I would come up with a new term for the big models now that live and breathe social media, because it is very different.”

The August issue of Vogue Italia hits newsstands August 6th.