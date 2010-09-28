Claudia Schiffer Set to Launch a Clothing Line

After gracing countless magazine covers and catwalks, German supermodel Claudia Schiffer has decided to further showcase her talents, this time as a designer! At the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week, the mother of three told

WWD

that she will launch her own fashion line for winter 2011. And although further details on the collection have yet to be revealed, Claudia did say that the initial debut will take place at an event this October. Judging by her timeless beauty and consistently flawless fashion sense–even while pregnant–we’re confident that Claudia’s clothing line will be classic and chic—just like the designer herself! Tell us: Will you buy Claudia Schiffer’s clothing line? –Jessie Goldberg