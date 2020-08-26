Claudia Schiffer Designs Special FRAME Denim Collection in Honor of Her 50th Birthday

Both pairs of jeans in the limited-edition collection feature a black leather patch embossed with the supermodel's childhood nickname, Cloudy

Claudia Schiffer mastered the “supermodel-off-duty” look early on in her career, often photographed in denim, oversized blazers and trendy matching sets throughout the 1990s. Now, in celebration of her 50th birthday on Aug. 25, the fashion icon has teamed up with FRAME to design two pairs of jeans that merge her effortlessly chic aesthetic with the luxury lifestyle brand’s signature California cool-girl style.

Available Aug. 28 on frame-store.com, the limited-edition Claudia Schiffer x FRAME collection features a wide-leg black pant (CS Le Palazzo in Film Noir; $225) and a skinny light-wash jean (CS Le High Skinny in Poe; $220) with a portion of sales going towards UNICEF.

Schiffer — a longtime UNICEF UK ambassador — tells PEOPLE she is “very proud” to represent the global humanitarian organization and support it through this fashion collaboration.

“Their work includes protecting and educating children in the world’s most dangerous places, as well as influencing laws and policies to make fundamental change,” she shares. “I first became involved in 1997, and am still so today, as the coronavirus threatens these vulnerable children even further.”

Schiffer says she is “incredibly excited” that FRAME, as well as brands like Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace, are releasing limited-edition collections or one-off pieces in celebration of her milestone birthday. "From a taste and style perspective, to a shared ethos on embracing age, health and well-being, these are all brands that are special to me, so I’m thrilled."

The supermodel's FRAME collection is especially fitting because she has a history with the celeb-loved brand: "My everyday ‘uniform’ tends to be based around denim in all of its guises, so I’ve been wearing FRAME for years,” Schiffer shares.

When it came time to design the collection, the German beauty chose timeless silhouettes in wear-with-everything washes.

“You can never go wrong with a skinny or wide-leg [pant] no matter how you style them,” she says. “I wanted to design denim that looked polished and effortless — silhouettes that anyone could easily dress up or down.”

Schiffer was also able to add a personal touch to every pair: a black leather patch above the right pocket embossed with her childhood nickname, Cloudy.

“My German childhood girlfriend Uta, who was with me the night I got discovered in 1987 in a German disco, always called me cloudy and it stuck,” she reveals. “I’ve loved working with [FRAME founders Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson] to incorporate my nickname into the design.”

Aside from dropping several brand collaborations, the supermodel will be keeping things low-key on her big day due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it's not exactly what she had in mind for her 50th, Schiffer says she is thankful she'll be celebrating with family (including her husband, film producer and director Matthew Vaughn, son Caspar and daughters Clementine and Cosima).