Almost 7,000 Amazon Customers Say These Are the Most Comfortable Flip-Flops Ever

Image zoom

We may be in the thick of summer, but if you still haven’t found a comfy pair of sandals this season, look no further. Thousands of Amazon customers have deemed these flip-flops by Clarks the most comfortable ever.

The adorable flip-flops feature a plush cushioned footbed that many customers say is so comfortable it feels like they are “walking on clouds.” The sandals also boast an adjustable thong strap and a durable rubber sole that provides excellent traction, plus they’re made from a super soft material that doesn’t dig into your feet or leave blisters.

Image zoom

Buy It! Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Flip-Flops, $19.25–$65.99; amazon.com

For these reasons and more, the cute sandals have racked up more than 6,700 customer reviews and an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon. “These are, hands down, the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn! I have a fallen arch, heel spur, and plantar fasciitis on my left foot. I can walk in these for miles with no problem. I just bought my second pair and will be buying more,” raved one customer.

“Absolute BEST SANDALS I’ve ever owned. Most sandals are too wide and flop around, and have no arch support. I love them so much, I ordered 3 pair and are going to order some for my husband. They are well worth the price,” said another.

The best part? They’re totally affordable, too, with certain colors and sizes retailing for as little as $19 — which comes in handy seeing as how there are 17 stylish colors to choose from. Because with a price point this low and a style this cute and comfortable, you’re definitely going to want more than one pair in your closet this summer.

Image zoom

Buy It! Clarks Women’s Breeze Sea Flip-Flops, $19.25–$65.99; amazon.com