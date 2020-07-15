Clarisonic Is Shutting Down Its Business and Announces a 50% Off Liquidation Sale
The brand's iconic sonic cleansing brush was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2007
Clarisonic is its shuttering its business at the end of September.
The sonic cleansing brush brand, which was acquired by beauty conglomerate L'Oréal in 2011, announced the news on Instagram along with a 50% off liquidation sale on all products sold on Clarisonic.com and at Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty.
"After more than a decade of game-changing innovation and industry-leading technology, the Clarisonic brand will be shutting down on September 30, 2020. We want to thank all of our loyal customers, dermatologists, and retail partners who have helped put this brand on the map. It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all these years," the brand's statement reads on Instagram.
"Please take advantage of our LAST CHANGE 50% OFF EVERYTHING promotion at our authorized retailers, to stock up on your favorite Clarisonic products, while supplies last. Thank you again for being a loyal Clarisonic customer," the statement continued.
On Clarisonic's support center, the brand explains that "this difficult decision was made so that L'Oréal can focus its attention on its other core business offerings." It is also noted that device warranties will continue to be honored up until October 31, 2022 for anything purchased until the closure.
Launched in 2004 with its iconic facial cleansing brush, the Mia 1, Clarisonic quickly gained national attention after Oprah featured the tool in her 2007 Oprah's Favorite Things episode. Since then, the brand created innovative brush head attachments (like for acne cleansing, eye massaging, face sculpting and even applying makeup), upgraded face brushes and skincare specially-designed to be used with the tool.
PEOPLE has reached out to Clarisonic and L'Oréal for comment.