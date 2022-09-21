Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers 

Clare Crawley's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her new man.

On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Stories to film her favorite things to do in cold weather (including cooking up with a bowl of chili).

Yet, she captioned the video with a PSA on the appearance of her lips. "Also, no I didn't get my lips done, it's the consequence of having sensitive skin + a hot man with a beard," she wrote, revealing that kisses with her new bearded beau Ryan Dawkins were the culprit of plump lips.

A few Stories after she shared a close-up selfie joking that she had "battle wounds" from kissing her boyfriend.

The Bachelor runner-up, 41, made her relationship with the Mascot Sports CEO Instagram official n Sept. 5 with a video of them jamming out to music in the car.

"Him," she captioned the video with a pink heart emoji.

An extended version of the clip shared to Crawley's Instagram Story – which she captioned "my perfect match" – also showed the couple kissing.

Comments from Crawley's Bachelor crew revealed that the two has been hiding their relationship for quite some time. "Finally the secret is out," Katie Thurston commented while Caroline Lunny wrote, "Hell yeah with this hard launch!"

Another comment pinned by Crawley revealed that she and Dawkins have been together for a year already.

Relishing in the love, the California native shared another Instagram reel on Tuesday cozying up with her new man in the pool, Dawkins face turned away from the camera.

Crawley's new romance comes one year after her second split from now-ex Dale Moss, 33, a source telling PEOPLE last September that the breakup was "mutual."

The two met in 2020 while filming season 16 of The Bachelorette, in which Crawley was one of leading ladies. Despite leaving the series as an engaged couple just two weeks in, the pair first called it quits in January 2021.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote in an Instagram statement at time, adding that they "only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley shared her own thoughts on Instagram revealing that she was "crushed."

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel," she wrote.