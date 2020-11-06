Clare Crawley Wore a Randi Rahm Bridal Gown for Proposal to Dale Moss on The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley shocked Bachelor Nation when she dumped her remaining 16 suitors and got engaged to Dale Moss on Thursday's episode

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was filled with firsts — but one thing that remained the same was the showstopping Randi Rahm gown (a Bachelorette favorite!) she chose to wear for her proposal to Dale Moss.

A longtime lover of Randi Rahm designs, it was no question that Crawley, 39, would turn to the New York-based label for the moment when Moss, 32, got down on one knee. Her pick: a custom-made halter gown inspired by Randi Rahm's Janine gown from the 2018 Bridal Collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Originally it was a full-back dress and we decided to open it up to give it even more of a spectacular look – because when you film it is great that a dress has a 360-degree value – and we felt this would really make her shine," Rahm tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It really feminized the gown and made it more special."

Image zoom Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

The dress was all about subtlety, from the intricate beading on the slit to the beading along the collar. "All the details are all sheer with touches of sequins and beads and pearls – seen on the back, the collar and the thigh-high slit," Rahm explains. "It just made sense to have these be cohesive in terms of design and creativity."

Another custom change the Randi Rahm added to Crawley's dress was the sexy slit, which highlighted her statuesque figure. "The fit of the dress works so well on her figure. She really shines in it. Its sleek, sensual style has an air of sophistication, just like Clare!" Rahm says.

Crawley completed the romantic look with strappy silver stilettos and soft, romantic waves. Not to mention the jaw-dropping 4.5-carat engagement ring Moss gave her that was designed by jeweler Neil Lane. The sparkler features a radiant-cut diamond framed by two shield-shaped diamonds. Handmade in platinum, the Neil Lane Couture ring is further accented with 145 smaller round diamonds and an art deco style, says Lane.

Image zoom Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

"She had made up her mind and I had to design the ring in record time – it was stressful and crazy, but crazy fun," says Lane, who didn't even have time to quarantine in the show's make-shift COVID bubble in Palm Springs before the proposal. "I had time to make just one perfect 'Wow' ring."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane

Since leaving the Bachelorette bubble, Crawley and Moss tell PEOPLE that they're on cloud nine. “This is the happiest time in my life,” Crawley says. “Everything [since] has been even more reaffirming of why I chose him.”

Adds Moss: “All I’ve wanted to do from the beginning is be together. So life is good!”

Off-camera, the couple has continued to grow closer and develop their relationship on an even deeper level as they bond on private getaways. “What I’m learning is that he’s the yin to my yang,” says Crawley. “I’ve got this passionate side of me, and he just levels me out.”