The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Documents 'Monumental Step' with Clare Crawley at the Hair Salon

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley recently took their relationship to the next level.

On Monday, the former football wide receiver, 32, documented that his Bachelorette star beau, 39, gave him a haircut, marking a "monumental step" in their relationship.

Posting to Instagram, Moss shared a photograph of himself sitting in a chair while Crawley posed beside him with a razor in her hand. Moss' hair salon cape read "De Facto Salon," the same California-based salon where Crawley once worked.

"Today is a monumental step in @clarecrawley & my relationship," Moss wrote alongside the snapshot. "Her first time ever cutting my hair and my last haircut of 2020! #NewYearNewMe #winning."

In the comments section of the post, a slew of fans of the Bachelor nation couple shared their admiration for the post and the couple's bonding experience.

"Monumental indeed, that is also trust on another level. Can't wait to see the outcome. 😍❤️," one user wrote. Another added, "What could go wrong? 🤣 Free haircuts for life!"

On his Instagram Story, Moss also shared a closer look at the milestone moment between the two, where he teased his hair and he told Crawley, "You're making me nervous. I feel like this may turn into an argument," as she prepared to cut his brown locks.

Then, in a follow-up post, Moss shared a clip of Crawley washing the top of his head as he wrote, "Dalé with the good hair," alongside the shot.

The hairstyling session comes after they celebrated the holidays together last week with festive posts on their respective Instagram pages.

"I pray that no matter what these holidays look like for you this year, you are able to share + feel the love regardless of circumstances! The greatest gift of all ✨ Merry Christmas!! XOXO," Crawley shared on Instagram, along with a kissing photo of the couple from when she visited her fiancé's hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas & sending nothing but love this holiday season. #MerryChristmas," Moss captioned a different photo of the couple kissing in the snow.