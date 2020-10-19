Clare Crawley Explains Diamond Ring She's Wearing on Wedding Finger: 'It's a Commitment to Myself'

"This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram

There's a reason why Clare Crawley is rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger these days — but it's not what you'd think!

The Bachelorette star, 39, revealed the meaning behind her diamond sparkler after she was recently seen wearing a ring on that finger, sharing on her Instagram on Monday, "People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger, and have asked why! The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love."

"In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty," she wrote alongside a Boomerang video of herself showing off the ring. "This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me ❤️."

Crawley also went into a deeper explanation behind the ring on her Instagram Stories, saying that she "wanted to get myself something."

"I was always that girl in relationships that always give everything to the relationship, and then deplete myself when the relationship was over and end up with nothing," she said. "I wanted to remind myself to honor, to love and to respect myself first and foremost before any man can do that for me — even if they didn't, I do still."

The Bachelorette added that the ring is also a "reminder" to "never want anything from a man that I couldn't do myself."

"So got my diamonds!" Crawley quipped.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Crawley left abruptly mid-season of the ABC dating reality show after falling for one of her suitors. A recent trailer for the season, which premiered Tuesday, hinted at a shakeup, as one scene showed a contestant wondering, "I don't know how you can be so sure so quick."

PEOPLE previously reported that Crawley will be replaced by Tayshia Adams, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise.

While Crawley has been staying mum on her current relationship status, she recently told PEOPLE "there are good surprises" in her season of The Bachelorette.

"There is so much that happens that people don't even know about and I just can't wait for everyone to watch and see," she said. "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut. And it didn't lead me astray."