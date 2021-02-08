Clare Crawley Debuts Pink Hair After Dale Moss Split: 'I've Been Wanting to Have Some Fun'

Clare Crawley is starting a new chapter in her life with a new 'do.

The former Bachelorette dyed her blonde hair a pastel shade of pink over the weekend, less than one month after her split from fiancé Dale Moss. She debuted the soft highlighted look on Instagram, writing, "I've been wanting to have some fun and (temporarily) change up my hair for some time now with a fun color ••• so I did it!!🥳 "

The hairdresser, 39, explained that she used products by Celeb Luxury to achieve the temporary color.

"I've always loved these hair coloring shampoo and conditioners because they are...-Damage free, Paraben free, PPD free + Mineral oil free. -No harsh chemicals-Plant-Based-Cruelty free-FDA & EU compliant color & safety tested," she wrote. "This is what I've recommended to my clients because they are just temporary, so you can see what different colors you like without damaging your hair! The best part is you can do it at home yourself!"

Image zoom Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram

Crawley's fans and followers loved her colorful hair, with one person writing in the comment section, "Beautiful inside and out💛."

A second Instagram user added, "New do new you who dis💁🏼‍♀️ lookin fab."

The star's post comes less than one month after Moss — who got engaged to Crawley last summer after just two weeks on her season of The Bachelorette — announced their breakup.

Image zoom Clare Crawley and Dale Moss | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

Continued Moss, 32: "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives."

"We only hope the best things for one another. - DM," he concluded.

Crawley addressed the news on Instagram a few days later, saying she only learned that her ex-fiancé would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she began. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed."

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this," she continued. "2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Concluding, she acknowledged their "relationship was not perfect," but said she "was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

"I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love," she wrote. "XO Clare."