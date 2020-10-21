Bachelorette Clare Crawley Burns Finale Dress from Juan Pablo Galavis Breakup During a Date
On her first one-on-one date of the season, Clare Crawley decided it was time to throw her former finale gown into the flames
Clare Crawley officially parted ways with the embroidered turquoise dress she's kept since her breakup with Juan Pablo Galavis during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor.
While the Bachelorette enjoyed a late-night date around a fire pit with former NFL player Jason Foster during the first one-on-one date of the season, she pulled out her one-shoulder finale gown from Galavis' season.
"[Juan Pablo's finale was] one of the most difficult moments that I've had to face in my life, but I've gone through the healing and this dress honestly means nothing to me," Crawley, 39, said as she held up the dress to Foster.
Then on the count of three, Crawley decided to let go of the painful memories and burn the gown in the fire pit. "Look at that!" she laughed as she watched the dress burn among the flames.
In 2014, Crawley was runner-up on Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. The pair had an often rocky romance, culminating in an offensive sexual comment he made to her on their final one-on-one date. Still, she was blindsided when he dumped her for final pick Nikki Ferrell. Crawley managed some memorable parting words to Galavis: “I would never want my children having a father like you.”
Earlier this year, Crawley revealed that she's always kept her Bachelor finale gown in her closet despite some of the negative memories associated with it.
RELATED: Clare Crawley Greets Dale Moss on The Bachelorette Premiere — 'I Feel Like I Just Met My Husband'
“HOWEVER! 2 reasons I kept it: 1) Cary [Fetman, Bachelor stylist] hand-beaded this and it meant the world to me. 2) It was the most empowering moment of my life,” she said in her Instagram Stories.
Crawley added, "Fun fact: the entire zipper is shredded and unusable because I ripped this dress off as soon as I got in the car 🙈.”
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.