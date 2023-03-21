Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins Show Off Tattoos Dedicated to Each Other: See Their Newlywed Ink!

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins' love for one another is permanent.

Last month, the former Bachelorette and her Mascot Sports CEO husband said "I do" during a Californian wedding ceremony. Now, they're taking their commitment even further with couple's tattoos!

In a new Instagram post shared Monday, the reality television star, 41, revealed that she and her beau got matching ink, dedicated to each other's birthdays.

Crawley, 41, opted to get hers on the side of her rib cage while Dawkins chose to get his on his waist.

"Mom + Dad," Crawley wrote under the photo, alongside an arrow-struck heart emoji.

"Best bonus mom ever!" Dawkins commented what seemed to be a reference to Crawley's relationship with his two daughters.

The pair's new connection comes just after their one-month wedding anniversary. After announcing their engagement in October, Crawley and Dawkins officially tied the knot on Feb. 1 with intimate nuptials held in Sacramento, California.

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing! Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively on the milestone. "Happiest day of my life hands down!"

Even when her wedding-day plans went slightly awry (that is, when Crawley discovered her bridal gown had been stolen from her car before her walk down the aisle), things still fell into place.

"I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless of if it looks good or it looks bad or it's what I want or not what I want," she shared via an Instagram Story.

She affirmed that "everything is for a reason," which later revealed itself in the form of Crawley's dream dress.

"Basically, within three days, I got a brand-new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitting," Crawley detailed on her Instagram Story of her trip to Flares Bridal, where her veil was also waiting for her.

"Turns out, that was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. It's the dress of my dreams," she added.