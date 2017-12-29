Claire’s stores, a retailer which sells accessories and makeup to mostly young girls, pulled a selection of its makeup from stores after a mother found cancer-causing asbestos in her six-year-old daughter’s glitter makeup kit.

Rhode Island mother Kristi Warner works at a law firm that handles cases involving contaminated cosmetics, and became concerned about the ingredients used to make her daughter’s glitter makeup purchased from Claire’s. She sent it to an independent lab for testing and discovered the makeup tested positive for tremolite asbestos, which has been associated with the development of a deadly form of cancer.

After Warner’s discovery, the store announced in a statement on Twitter last Saturday that they planned on recalling some makeup from its Claire’s locations and shared a complete list of the recalled products on its website.

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines,” the company said in its initial statement.

“As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

But it was not just the one glitter makeup kit Warner’s daughter used that contained asbestos. The mother teamed up with her boss to purchase and test 17 more Claire’s makeup products from different parts of the country, which all came back positive for asbestos too, reports WJAR-TV.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” Warner said. “I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”

A selection of the makeup products sold at Claire's that are being recalled. Go to their website to see the complete list of dangerous products. Claire's Accessories

Five days after Claire’s made its first statement, the brand announced it began conducting its own internal investigation to determine the accuracy of the claims Warner made.

“We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate. In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers. As always, the safety of our customers and products is our top priority,” Claire’s said in a statement.

The news of the recall quickly sparked outrage among other parents on Twitter who are begging the company for answers.

Shame on you for putting our children in danger! I hope this puts you out of business. #classaction #boycottClaire's #karma — Candice (@sheerava31) December 29, 2017

Ok I’m scarred. I constantly bought these products for my daughter years ago. We need answer NOW. — . (@___MaMaria___) December 28, 2017

TBH, you should've already had quality controls in place before it even got to this point. You've just lost a customer. I am livid! I don't buy my daughter the makeup kits, but this makes me wary of purchasing ANYTHING from you guys..why risk it???🤬 — flygyrl72 (@flygyrl72) December 29, 2017

@claires an asbestos line for children? Wtf? Hope it doesn’t also have mercury. But seriously… W.T.F??? — Add your name (@11ruescrubelier) December 29, 2017

Didn’t test that BEFORE you sold this to children? I imagine that was to save on expenses. Wonder how that math is gonna work out now… #CorporateGreed — Matt Everson (@MattEverson18) December 28, 2017

Ultimately, Warner’s fighting to help other parents prevent their children from playing with the same dangerous makeup as her own daughter.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” she said.

UPDATE: Claire’s reached out to PEOPLE after completing their independent testing of the makeup products and claim everything came back asbestos-free.

“The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos-free. Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway.We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos-free European vendor,” Claire’s said in a statement. “We will continue to honor returns for any customers remaining uncomfortable.

