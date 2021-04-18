Shoppers Say This Under-$30 Skort Prevents ‘Any Uncomfortable Chafing’

Profile Menu
Anyone privy to the power of a great skort knows it's an overlooked wardrobe essential. A well-made option can take you from a workout to dinner plans without the slightest hint of sweat stains, and you'll look as put-together as you would in any other skirt. According to almost 2,000 Amazon shoppers, the Cityoung Athletic Pleated Skort checks all of those boxes — and for a price of less than $30.
The skort is made of a polyester-spandex blend that's lightweight, moisture-wicking, and moves with you. Its wide waistband has a built-in drawstring and a hidden pocket big enough to hold keys and a credit card. The front of the skort is streamlined and simple, but the back features an arch-shaped pleated panel and a larger phone-sized pocket.
Reviewers say its built-in shorts are easily the Cityoung skort's most impressive feature. An inseam of just over 4 inches makes them longer than the closely cropped boyshorts found in many other varieties. As a result, they stay put and expertly prevent chafing.
"I got this to go golfing in and it worked fantastic," one customer said of the skort. "I don't normally walk when golfing, but it had rained and so we had to walk the course, and the shorts within the skirt were fantastic! They didn't roll up and they prevented any uncomfortable chafing. The pockets were also super convenient and functional."
"This skort surpassed my expectations," wrote another shopper. "It's actually WAY nicer than even the pictures suggest! I will absolutely be getting another one… the way they did the most flattering pleats at the back; it's downright elegant!"
Prices for the Cityoung Athletic Pleated Skort start at just $16 in select sizes. It's available in 22 colors and prints, so it won't be hard to find one that perfectly suits your style.
