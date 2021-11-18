Shoppers Say These Faux Fur-Lined Boots Are a 'Must-Have for Wintertime' — and They're Less Than $30 Right Now
Why is it so easy to shop for cold-weather clothing like sweaters, leggings, and hats — but when it comes to the right footwear, the options are much more limited? Heavy-duty pairs are usually expensive and can be cumbersome to walk around in, while comfortable options don't always provide enough protection. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair of winter boots that are comfortable and winter weather-ready, and you can save over 40 percent on them for a limited time.
The Cior Faux Fur-Lined Winter Boots will add style to winter outfits while keeping your feet warm when the temperatures drop. The boots are available in faux suede or PU leather, and have a water-resistant coating that protects your feet in the rain and snow. Plus, there's a rubber sole with heavy-duty treads that protects the upper from mud and makes it easier to walk on slippery surfaces like snow and ice. Your feet won't slip around in these boots either since there are laces that give a secure fit.
Styling the boots is also a breeze: They're available in 10 different colors including dark red, light grey, brown, royal blue, and black. The inside is fully lined with faux shearling, which not only provides insulation and locks in heat, but will also add a cozy element to any outfit you wear them with. Shoppers agreed, saying the boots were "eye-catching" and a "must-have for wintertime." One customer even called them the "warmest shoes" they own.
"I bought these boots because I was going to visit my best friend in Chicago," another five-star reviewer wrote. "It was during a winter storm and Chicago had blizzards. I went to walk around and [they were] super comfy, kept my feet warm, and [were] waterproof. I was very happy with this purchase."
Whether you're looking for a new pair of winter boots or just want to add a stylish pair to your collection, pick up the Cior Faux Fur-Lined Winter Boots at Amazon while they're 42 percent off.
