Cindy Crawford's Model Son Presley Gerber Defends His Face Tattoo: 'You Don't Know How I Feel'

Presley Gerber is facing off against his critics.

The 20-year-old model — who is the son of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — defended his recent decision to get a face tattoo, responding to the backlash over his new body art in an Instagram Live video on Saturday.

“You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he said in the clip captured by a Twitter user.

When asked about the meaning of his tattoo, which features the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” in capital letters inked across his right cheekbone, the young star replied, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”

In the same video, Presley also challenged his disparagers to voice their negative opinions of him in person.

Pointing to his fresh ink, he said, “If anyone has s— to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face.”

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing,” he also told viewers in the video, according to Page Six. “It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”

“His parents love it, by the way,” model Cameron Rorrison interjected at one point, according to the outlet.

Presley unveiled his new body art on Friday when he shared a video of New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena inking a design on his face. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” he wrote on Instagram.

Valena also shared some photos of the ink on his social media, writing in the caption for one photo, “Sorry mom.”

Presley’s Instagram account has since been flooded with comments about the controversial ink.

“Sweet Jesus. The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo. You just ruined your canvas,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Are you really that misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored. Hope you do something good in the future with it.”

“You’ll regret that decision VERY soon 😂” a third commenter said.