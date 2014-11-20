Kaia Gerber has great genes. The 13-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber just landed her first magazine shoot in the December/January issue of Teen Vogue, and she opens up on a future in modeling (she nabbed a campaign with Versace at 10!), her famous family and growing up with her mom’s friends “Christy, Naomi and Linda.” (Totally normal childhood.)

Image zoom



Courtesy Teen Vogue

So is Kaia heading down the catwalk anytime soon? She’s not ready to commit to anything big just yet.

“I’ve seen my mom do it, and it seems exhausting,” she says in the interview. “It’s not easy — you’re in heels all the time and constantly having to dress up. If that’s your job, jeans and a T-shirt are all you really dream of.”

And her mom shares a similar mentality. “She doesn’t want me to start a career too young,” Kaia says. “She started modeling when she was 16, but that world is very different now.”

Crawford has also hesitated on giving her daughter too much input when it comes to modeling.

“She knows so much about it,” Kaia explains. “I think it would be hard for her to be on set and not say things like, ‘Psst, Kaia, put your elbow up.'”

The young star loves to model clothes from her mom’s wardrobe (and her younger brother shares snaps of their joint modeling session on Instagram), but reveals she doesn’t really “see the resemblance,” adding, “but everyone says it’s there, so I trust them.”

Image zoom



Gregory Pace/FilmMagic; Courtesy of Kaia Crawford

She also reminisces about growing up surrounded by “really pretty women” named “Christy [Turlington], Naomi [Campbell], and Linda [Evangelista].”

“At the time, I didn’t realize they were all part of that era,” Kaia shares. “Now it’s cool to look at pictures of Mom when she was closer to my age.”

Read more from Kaia's interview in the December/January issue of Teen Vogue.

–Brittany Talarico