Cindy Crawford Celebrates 'One and Only' Naomi Campbell's Birthday with Ultra Glam Throwback Photo

Naomi Campbell is 53!

The fashion icon has been an omnipresent force in the industry since beginning her modeling career at 15. Since then, the superstar has walked countless catwalks for fashion houses like Versace, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Dior and more; has covered numerous Vogue publications from France to America and England; and became a trailblazer for Black models in the industry, helping pave the way for the representation in fashion shows and magazines that is the standard today.

Along the way, Campbell has formed numerous close relationships with some of the biggest names in the history of fashion, being hailed as one of the original supermodels alongside close friends like Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. Plus, she's formed deep ties with iconic designers like Marc Jacobs, Jeremy Scott and Ricardo Tisci.

Now, on Campbell's 53rd birthday, the legend's closest collaborators and peers are celebrating her with the most glamorous of throwback pics.

Cindy Crawford posted the most daring flashback for Campbell's birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes pic of them at a Mugler fashion show in matching ensembles, both in nearly-naked all-black looks with tassel pasties and latex detailing. Campbell sports bright orange hair, while Crawford is in her natural brown.

The mother of Kaia Gerber captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the one and only @naomi 🩷."

Jeremy Scott, most known for his tenure as creative director at Moschino, posted a video of them on set at a photo shoot where Campbell is in a blinged-out silver ensemble, thigh-high black boots, and layers of necklaces. Scott is next to her in a Moschino T-shirt and overalls as they pose together and share a kiss.

He captioned the video, "4 EVER NAOMI 💘🙏🏽🥰 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE AND ONLY LEGEND @naomi I L❤️VE YOU ❣️."

One of her OG supermodel besties, Christy Turlington, posted a throwback of them in New Orleans being photographed for Vogue as they enjoy a snack and a beverage with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my 'youngest' old friend @naomi Wish we could celebrate in NOLA like this!"

Claudia Schiffer also shared a high-fashion flashback with the model as they posed for the cameras, Campbell in a pink and black striped dress and numerous gold necklaces while Schiffer coordinated in an all-black look with a bracelet that matched her necklace and gold chains hanging from her waist, captioning her photo "@naomi day 🎂 ♥️."

Superstar designer Ricardo Tisci shared a handful of throwback pictures with the model, adding a heartfelt caption reading, "Happy birthday to a unique and special creature of which I am proud and happy to call family at all times from near and far your presence lights up every moment making it special. I love you Queen OMI."

Her "chosen family," Marc Jacobs, also got in on the birthday wishes, posting an old photo of the duo smiling backstage, adding a note for his "dearest." "With every year you continue to become. Always true to yourself and still always evolving and growing. I love you with all my heart, and wish you the happiest birthday," he wrote, "a day, a year filled with happiness, joy and so much love."