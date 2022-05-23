Cindy Crawford Wishes Naomi Campbell a Happy Birthday with Epic Throwback Photos 

Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford at the Lincoln Center in New York City, NY

Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford at the Lincoln Center in New York City, NY

Naomi Campbell celebrated her 52nd birthday this weekend and received love from her fellow supers, including best friend Cindy Crawford.

On Sunday, Crawford posted a a few throwback photos on her Instagram story, one showing the iconic duo sporting fabulous '90s looks — Campbell in a white open back dress and Crawford in a red halter-top dress and blue tights. "Happy Birthday @naomi 👑 ," she captioned the photo

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In another Instagram story, Crawford, 56, posted a more recent backstage photo of the pair in gowns and coordinating outerwear at the Off-White Show in February during Paris Fashion Week.

"Some things never change 😘," she captioned the pic to showcase their decades-long friendship.

Cindy Crawford Naomi Campbell Credit: Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Back in April 2020, the two kept in touch during quarantine while participating in a livestream for Campbell's YouTube show No Filter with Naomi, in which they opened up about their industry experiences and how they were dealing with the pandemic.

While the conversation was on Zoom, their chemistry and friendship radiated through the screen. "She's family to me, I've known her for 34 years and I consider [her] my chosen family," Campbell warmly said while introducing Crawford.

In addition to her birthday festivities, Campbell has had a busy schedule filled with campaigns and personal milestones.

"It's an honor. It's an honor to work with your friend and to support what she's doing. It's an honor to shoot with Steven Meisel," Campbell said of the campaign and the acclaimed makeup artist. "And I believe in the product regardless of our friendship — I would be her customer no matter what, because I love what she does. Pat's always giving you a 110%."

Naomi Campbell stars in new Pat McGrath Campaign for Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence shot by Steven Meisel Credit: Steven Meisel

She also opened up about how being a mom and quarantining during the pandemic has impacted her beauty philosophy.

"I don't have as much time as I did before, so that's why a product like Divine Skin is perfect for me," she said. "I'm definitely careful of what I'm putting inside my body: what I eat, what I drink. I don't drink alcohol, but you know, I think what you eat is also what comes out in your skin. All of that comes into play," she noted of her lifestyle choices.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Campbell also celebrated her first U.K. Mother's Day back in March. She posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring herself and her one-year-old daughter (alongside two pictures of her mom Valerie Morris-Campbell, one with her grandchild and another with her daughter).

"1st Mothers Day UK 🇬🇧 Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ❤️🙏🏾," she captioned the post.

Naomi Campbell Credit: Naomi Campbell/Instagram