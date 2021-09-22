Cindy Crawford to Walk in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show: Get a First Look!

The supermodel will join a diverse lineup of returning and fresh faces in the third installment of Savage X Fenty's fashion extravaganza

Cindy Crawford is making a special return to the runway as a surprise guest for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Crawford, 55, teased the appearance on Instagram posting a clip of herself strutting down what appears to be an outdoor runway. PEOPLE also obtained an exclusive first look at the outfit we can expect to see the iconic supermodel wear in the show: a plunging jewel-toned slip gown with a sexy slit and matching metallic teal eyeshadow.

As always, Rihanna recruited a star-studded lineup of models, musicians and more all representing a diverse group of backgrounds, body types and ages for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show, premiering on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Sept. 24.

This year, viewers can expect to see performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani and Jade Novah during the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Plus, there will be appearances from more celebs including Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee, Troye Sivan and more.

According to a press release, the Savage X Fenty Show that Crawford (and plenty of others) will walk in combines "fashion, dance, music, and iconic architecture." It showcases new designs from the size-inclusive lingerie brand through "subtle-yet-impactful scenic elements, lighting, and filming techniques."

All of the designs in Rihanna's new collection will become shoppable at Savage X Fenty and in the Amazon Fashion store right after the show airs.

Rihanna's debut Savage X Fenty show was an in-person experience in fall 2019, but the year later the designer needed to pivot plans because of the pandemic.

"It was a completely different process this year,'' Rihanna told PEOPLE at the time of pulling off the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show against the backdrop of coronavirus. "We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list. It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show. We had to figure out ways to make this feel as visually enthusiastic as possible. I'm excited, and I'm proud of my team — we pulled it off."

Bella Hadid and Demi Moore Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

But the pandemic didn't stop Rihanna from continuing to champion inclusivity in the virtual show which featured Demi Moore, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith and more.

"That's not a 'right now' thing. It's sad that it's right now for most brands," she said. "But that's always been who I am. I feel great that there are women that are feeling like they see themselves on the stage for the first time."

Lizzo Savage X Fenty Credit: Amazon/Savage X Fenty

Hadid, who has walked in two Savage X Fenty shows, admitted she never felt "really sexy" on the catwalk until working with Rihanna.

"Rihanna's amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy," Hadid said of the experience. "Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear."

In February, Forbes reported that Savage X Fenty (which Rihanna debuted back in May 2018) is worth $1 billion. The company recorded revenue growth of more than 200% last year. It also "increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%," the company said in a statement to WWD.