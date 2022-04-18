Cindy Crawford Showed Us How to Add 'Spring Whites' Back Into Our Closet with This Comfy Wardrobe Essential
Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty
You might be feeling the dreaded Monday blues, but we have something to share that will lift your spirits: Cindy Crawford showcasing how to bring white back into our warm-weather rotation.
In a video she posted on Instagram last week, the supermodel strutted around in a bathrobe and matching towel to "She's a Rainbow" by The Rolling Stones while changing into two steller outfits. "Working my spring whites back into the wardrobe," Crawford captioned her post.
The first 'fit was a cool daytime look featuring a white V-neck T-shirt that was tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans along with a white blazer and white Velcro sneakers. The second was a dressier nighttime look that consisted of a silky white tank top, a white moto jacket, black slacks, and a pair of white strappy sandals.
Who knew these staples could be so versatile? Plus, we found the exact T-shirt Crawford wore for her casual look — so we can start incorporating it into our springtime outfits ASAP.
When prompted by a commenter, the supermodel revealed she was wearing the Cindy V-Neck Tee from Veronica Beard. The closet essential is made from soft Pima cotton that drapes beautifully and comes in sizes up to 3XL. It's also slightly longer in the back, making it easy to tuck into pants or leave it half untucked for a more relaxed fit.
Buy It! Veronica Beard Cindy V-Neck Tee, $98; veronicabeard.com and amazon.com
And while it's pricier than other white T-shirts at $98, shoppers say the "really nice quality" tee is "the most comfortable" one they own and "worth every penny."
Follow the supermodel's lead by styling the white V-neck tee with jeans and matching white shoes. Or you can elevate your look by wearing it tucked into a maxi skirt or flowy trousers with a pair of heels and a tailored jacket, akin to the motorcycle one Crawford modeled in her video.
Get a jump start on your warm-weather wardrobe by scooping up the versatile Cindy Crawford-approved T-shirt. And keep scrolling to shop other customer-loved tees that deserve a spot among your spring whites this season.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt, Pack of 2, $18.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Hanes Perfect T Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $8.64–$10.24 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Miholl Short Sleeve V-Neck Casual T-Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Gildan Heavy Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $10.20–$11.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- We're Calling It: The Puffy Platform Slides Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie Are Wearing Are About to Be Huge
- Vanessa Hudgens Danced at Coachella in the Comfy Pants Trend We Want to Wear Everywhere This Season
- These Swim Shorts Provide 'Perfect Coverage,' According to Shoppers, and All 24 Colors Are on Sale Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Equal 'Instant Sleep,' and a Set of 2 Is Now Just $26