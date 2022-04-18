Shop

Cindy Crawford Showed Us How to Add 'Spring Whites' Back Into Our Closet with This Comfy Wardrobe Essential

Her cool ’fit also included straight-leg jeans, a white blazer, and matching sneakers
By Lindsey Greenfeld April 18, 2022 07:15 PM
Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

You might be feeling the dreaded Monday blues, but we have something to share that will lift your spirits: Cindy Crawford showcasing how to bring white back into our warm-weather rotation.

In a video she posted on Instagram last week, the supermodel strutted around in a bathrobe and matching towel to "She's a Rainbow" by The Rolling Stones while changing into two steller outfits. "Working my spring whites back into the wardrobe," Crawford captioned her post

The first 'fit was a cool daytime look featuring a white V-neck T-shirt that was tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans along with a white blazer and white Velcro sneakers. The second was a dressier nighttime look that consisted of a silky white tank top, a white moto jacket, black slacks, and a pair of white strappy sandals.

Who knew these staples could be so versatile? Plus, we found the exact T-shirt Crawford wore for her casual look — so we can start incorporating it into our springtime outfits ASAP. 

When prompted by a commenter, the supermodel revealed she was wearing the Cindy V-Neck Tee from Veronica Beard. The closet essential is made from soft Pima cotton that drapes beautifully and comes in sizes up to 3XL. It's also slightly longer in the back, making it easy to tuck into pants or leave it half untucked for a more relaxed fit.

Credit: Veronica Beard

Buy It! Veronica Beard Cindy V-Neck Tee, $98; veronicabeard.com and amazon.com

And while it's pricier than other white T-shirts at $98, shoppers say the "really nice quality" tee is "the most comfortable" one they own and "worth every penny." 

Follow the supermodel's lead by styling the white V-neck tee with jeans and matching white shoes. Or you can elevate your look by wearing it tucked into a maxi skirt or flowy trousers with a pair of heels and a tailored jacket, akin to the motorcycle one Crawford modeled in her video. 

Get a jump start on your warm-weather wardrobe by scooping up the versatile Cindy Crawford-approved T-shirt. And keep scrolling to shop other customer-loved tees that deserve a spot among your spring whites this season.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit V-Neck T-Shirt, Pack of 2, $18.50; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect T Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt, $8.64–$10.24 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Miholl Short Sleeve V-Neck Casual T-Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Gildan Heavy Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, $10.20–$11.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

