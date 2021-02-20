Cindy Crawford Turns 56 Today! Celebrate with These Gorgeous '90s Throwbacks

The supermodel has always been seriously stunning, but truly defined the look of the 1990s

By Kate Hogan February 20, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 20

Credit: Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Transfixing us in an undated photo shoot. 

2 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The spitting image of her daughter Kaia while hosting a press conference to announce her line with JH Collectible Sportswear in 1990 in N.Y.C.

3 of 20

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

With husband Richard Gere at the 65th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1992.

4 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Ravishing in red during the Revlon Unforgettable Women event in 1991 at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center.

5 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Arriving to the "Art Pro Choice" Cocktail Party and Auction to benefit the National Abortion League in N.Y.C. in 1990.

6 of 20

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Flaunting her iconic beauty mark in an undated photo.

7 of 20

Credit: Robin Platzer/Images/Getty

At a 1990 event in N.Y.C.

8 of 20

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Having a moment at Cypress Gardens theme park near Winter Haven, Florida, in 1995.

9 of 20

Credit: Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast via Getty

Serving up a look in a 1992 shoot for Vogue.

10 of 20

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Heading to set at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards in L.A.

11 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In Los Angeles with then-boyfriend Richard Gere at the 63rd Academy Awards in 1991.

12 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Promoting her "Shape Your Body Workout" at the 11th Annual Video Software Dealers Association in Las Vegas in 1992.

13 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Coordinating with Jason Priestley at the 44th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 1992.

14 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

On skates with fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista at the "DISHES on Ice" Figure Skating Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in N.Y.C. in 1994.

15 of 20

Credit: Esaias BAITEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Posing with Israeli soldiers in 1992.

16 of 20

Credit: Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Sygma via Getty

Getting to the point during a 1992 Revlon promotional event in Europe.

17 of 20

Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

Head to head with a young Kobe Bryant in 1999 at a Los Angeles Lakers charity bowling event in Inglewood, California.

18 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

With Heather Locklear at MTV's Rock N' Jock Softball Challenge in Los Angeles in 1991.

19 of 20

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

At Love Ball 2: The Crowning Glory Benefit in New York City in 1991.

20 of 20

Credit: Dave Allocca/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Pregnant with one of her two children — now all-grown-up Presley and Kaia — alongside husband Rande Gerber. 

By Kate Hogan