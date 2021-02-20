Cindy Crawford Turns 56 Today! Celebrate with These Gorgeous '90s Throwbacks
The supermodel has always been seriously stunning, but truly defined the look of the 1990s
Transfixing us in an undated photo shoot.
The spitting image of her daughter Kaia while hosting a press conference to announce her line with JH Collectible Sportswear in 1990 in N.Y.C.
With husband Richard Gere at the 65th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1992.
Ravishing in red during the Revlon Unforgettable Women event in 1991 at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center.
Arriving to the "Art Pro Choice" Cocktail Party and Auction to benefit the National Abortion League in N.Y.C. in 1990.
Flaunting her iconic beauty mark in an undated photo.
At a 1990 event in N.Y.C.
Having a moment at Cypress Gardens theme park near Winter Haven, Florida, in 1995.
Serving up a look in a 1992 shoot for Vogue.
Heading to set at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards in L.A.
In Los Angeles with then-boyfriend Richard Gere at the 63rd Academy Awards in 1991.
Promoting her "Shape Your Body Workout" at the 11th Annual Video Software Dealers Association in Las Vegas in 1992.
Coordinating with Jason Priestley at the 44th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, in 1992.
On skates with fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista at the "DISHES on Ice" Figure Skating Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in N.Y.C. in 1994.
Posing with Israeli soldiers in 1992.
Getting to the point during a 1992 Revlon promotional event in Europe.
Head to head with a young Kobe Bryant in 1999 at a Los Angeles Lakers charity bowling event in Inglewood, California.
With Heather Locklear at MTV's Rock N' Jock Softball Challenge in Los Angeles in 1991.
At Love Ball 2: The Crowning Glory Benefit in New York City in 1991.
Pregnant with one of her two children — now all-grown-up Presley and Kaia — alongside husband Rande Gerber.