Cindy Crawford's Swimsuit Pic Gives Total Throwback Vibes to Her Breakout Bikini Shoot

The supermodel channeled a pose from her first cover (shot when she was in high school!) as she lounged by the pool

Cindy Crawford's soaking up the sun!

The 55-year-old supermodel kicked back by the pool in a sleek one-shoulder swimsuit as she struck a pose that proved why she's a legend in her field: Leg up, arm pushing back her hair and somehow making it all look effortless.

"Poolside ✨ Soaking it in…" she captioned the sultry photo.

Crawford's longtime fans will recognize her poolside pose from the model's first-ever cover, shot in 1982 for her high school's newspaper, the DeKalb NITE Weekly. Crawford was featured on the "Communiversity Issue" cover, where she posed beside a pool in a striped bikini and her famous bombshell blowout.

"My very first "cover" during high school in DeKalb, shot in my high school boyfriend's backyard..." Crawford said on Twitter when she first shared the throwback in June 2013. The iconic shot was what actually started her on the path to becoming a model; previously, the class valedictorian had been on her way to Northwestern University to get a degree in chemical engineering.

In her book Becoming, Crawford remembered how the photo launched her career, according to Vanity Fair. "When I was 16, Roger Legel, a local photographer in my small town of DeKalb, Illinois, asked to photograph me for the college newspaper. ... Doing this first shoot changed my life. The photographer encouraged me to go to Chicago to try to find an agent .... This one photograph opened my eyes to a whole new world and started me down the path of modeling."

Though her career has been on a skyrocketing trajectory since those early days, like the rest of the world, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted lives last spring, Crawford was forced to slow down. But experiencing those quiet moments helped the star, who has been modeling for over three decades, understand that when the time comes to retire, she will feel okay.

"One of the big benefits for me was just slowing down and realizing I'm okay," she told PEOPLE. "I feel like I've been so busy for the last 30 years that I thought, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do with myself?' [Now] If I retire – not that I'm planning on it – but it doesn't scare me anymore. I know I am okay with a less full schedule and that's liberating to know that."

The Meaningful Beauty cofounder also isn't worried about getting older.