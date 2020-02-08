Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Presley Gerber Appears to Get a Face Tattoo as Artist Says 'Sorry Mom'

Image zoom Presley Gerber Jon Boy Tattoo/Instagram

Presley Gerber appears to be debuting a new tattoo — and his tattoo artist preemptively apologized to his mom, Cindy Crawford, about the placement.

The 20-year-old model shared a video on Instagram Friday of New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena appearing to give him a tattoo on his face, right along his right cheekbone.

The ink reads “MISUNDERSTOOD” in capital letters.

“Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Presley wrote in the caption.

Valena also shared some photos of the ink, writing in the caption for one photo, “Sorry mom.”

Valena is known for his super-small, super-precise tattoos, and has inked other celebrities including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

The new face ink isn’t Presley’s first. In fact, he and little sister Kaia Gerber both got some new tattoos together just last month from another NYC-based tattoo artist, Evan Kim.

For that session, Kaia, 18, opted for a small flower bouquet on her wrist, along with interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder. Presley, meanwhile, received some new finger tattoos.

Presley also has a tattoo that reads “Kaia XXIII” on his left tricep.

The sibling duo starred in Calvin Klein Denim’s Spring 2018 campaign together, and Kaia has previously opened up to PEOPLE about how much she loves working with her older brother.

“I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited,” she said. “At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you’re comfortable with.”

A rep for Valena did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.