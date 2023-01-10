Cindy Crawford Has a Hilariously Perfect Solution for Keeping Her Hair Dry in the California Rain

The model showed off her cheeky trick on Instagram on Monday night 

Published on January 10, 2023 02:40 PM
Photo: cindy crawford/instagram

Cindy Crawford is full of beauty secrets.

The model-turned-entrepreneur shared her go-to way of keeping her hair dry while hitting the hot tub in her Instagram Story on Monday evening.

Crawford posted a snap of herself sitting outside in the jacuzzi, wearing a Ziploc pulled down over her hair and smirking at the camera. The rain will not slow her down!

Cindy Crawford. cindy crawford/instagram

"When it's raining in Malibu but you still want to take a jacuzzi without getting your hair wet! Thanks @ziploc 😂," the 56-year-old wrote on top of the playful photo.

Crawford has had a busy few months. In December, the model was joined by fellow models Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington for a supermodel reunion, sharing photos of the gathering on Instagram. "Nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends!" she wrote in the caption.

"Love these girls so much," Christensen, 53, added on her Instagram Story with another photo from the festive gathering, in which they appeared to be in party mode.

"Such a great night! Wish we could do that more often! ❤️❤️❤️" Turlington, 53, wrote in the comments.

Earlier in November, Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were spotted backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre with Brad Pitt and his new love interest Ines de Ramon. Photos of the outing, obtained by the Daily Mail, showed them all having a fun night together.

