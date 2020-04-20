Cindy Crawford Shares Throwback Bikini Pic from Her First Trip with Husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford gave followers a rare look at the early days of her and husband Rande Gerber‘s romance with a throwback photo taken on their very first getaway together.

On Sunday, the supermodel, 54, took to social media to post an old vacation photo with Gerber, 57, from before they were married. The young lovebirds posed embracing one another on the beach, with Crawford wearing a printed two-piece and Gerber in a white T-shirt.

She wrote in the caption, “Our first trip, 1994 ☀️ @stephaniejcoffey put me up me to the #firstdatechallenge… I think this counts!”

Their daughter, model Kaia, 18, reposted the picture to her Instagram story, simply writing, “This.”

Lately, Crawford and her husband of 21 years have been self-isolating in L.A. during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The mother of two (whose son is model Presley Gerber, 20) has been documenting her activities at home via Instagram, showing the view from her nature walks and taking followers inside her kitchen as she made a Shiksa Brisket for the start of Passover. However, social distancing has still not stopped her from doing what she knows best: modeling.

Last week, Crawford showed off her impressive skills by posing in a “FaceTime photo shoot” by photographer Kat Irlin, who wasn’t in the same room with Crawford, but rather, across the country in N.Y.C.

“There’s a first time for everything! FaceTime photoshoot with @kat_in_nyc 📲 Fashion and photography are going to be different for a while, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop being creative,” Crawford captioned her Instagram post.

The pictures are part of a series of virtual photo shoots Irlin is conducting with other models including Helena Christensen and Coco Rocha.