Cindy Crawford just shared the best celebrity group photo since Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie.

The legendary supermodel, 53, posted a star-studded throwback photo to Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, “That’s a lot of girl power in one photo. #WCW.”

And she’s right! Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gabrielle Union, Amber Valletta, Rachel Hunter, Deidre Hall, Allison Janney, Fran Drescher, Nancy O’Dell, Carrie Fisher and her daughter, Billie Lourd, are all tagged in the 16-person photo.

And if you’re wondering what event brought together top supermodels and Hollywood’s biggest stars, we’re here to decode that for you. The group shot is from a 2003 charity fashion show which raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s hospital. The famous faces all hit the catwalk as those in attendance threw bids during an auction that offered luxe experiences like five star trips to Paris, Greece and New York.

In the snap, Hunter, now 50, is sitting front and center wearing a strapless white gown, with Aniston, now 50, resting on her leg.

One Instagram user speculated that the group was at Rachel Hunter’s wedding! (The supermodel tied the knot with Rod Stewart in 1990).

Crawford’s fans and followers appreciate the throwback moment just as much as we do, reminiscing on what one Instagram user called the “good old days” in the comment section

“What an iconic group!” one person wrote. While another said, “Beautiful and Strong women!💪”

“Aww is that Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd on the left? 😍,” one fan commented, pointing out a sweet moment between the beloved Star Wars actress (who died in 2016) and her famous daughter, now 27.

Aside from sheer star power, this photo is also giving us major fashion and beauty nostalgia. Between Dresher and Janey’s brown-toned lip colors and Union’s bedazzled-bodice-satin-skirt combo, these women were totally on-trend at the time.

Another fan also noticed that most of the women are rocking Aniston’s bouncy layered haircut (dubbed “The Rachel,” after her Friends character, Rachel Green). “Love how 90% have the Rachel hairdo,” she wrote.