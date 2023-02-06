Cindy Crawford Seriously Envies Daughter Kaia's Hair: 'She Has My Old Hair, and I Want It Back!'

"Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age, too," the supermodel reveals in an interview with Instyle

By
Published on February 6, 2023 03:17 PM
NEW YORK CITY - AUGUST 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the Second Annual Revlon's Unforgettable Women Contest - Winner Annoucement on August 2, 1990 at the Metropolitan Museum of the Art in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kaia Gerber attends "Her Time" Omega Photocall as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on September 29, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cindy Crawford is getting real about aging — specifically about her aging hair.

The iconic supermodel revealed in a recent interview with InStyle that she wasn't totally prepared for how aging would affect her hair. Crawford then also admitted that seeing her 21-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber's gorgeous locks only makes her jealous!

"I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking — she has my old hair, and I want it back!" she told the magazine.

"Everyone tells you your skin will age, but no one tells you your hair will age too," Crawford, 56, continued. "I think we all expect to get gray hair, but I wasn't aware that the texture was going to change, it was going to become more brittle, it was going to shed more, and basically just be lackluster."

This became Crawford's latest goal for her brand, Meaningful Beauty: to address not only my aging hair but to bring a solution to the market for the many other women out there experiencing these aging hair issues.

The model knows a thing or two about great hair — her legendary blowout has inspired many copycats as Gen Z recreates the look.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 2: Model Cindy Crawford attends the 10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 2, 1993 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

"It's always fun to see trends and styles come back around but updated at the same time," she said of the big blowout she made famous coming back around. "It reminds me of all the things about '90s style [that] I loved. There was an unapologetically sexy and fun attitude."

Crawford added that it's still one of her favorite looks! "To this day, I still like a great blowout with a round brush and then Velcro rollers," she said. "It gives you some volume and soft, shiny waves — I call it the 'Madison Avenue blowout.'"

Even though Crawford might envy her daughter's youthful hair, she's also Kaia's biggest supporter.

Cindy Crawford-Kaia Gerber
Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The supermodel gathered up the family including husband Rande Gerber and son Presley Gerber to watch Kaia walk in the Celine fall/winter 2023 Fashion Show held late last year at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

The chic clique walked the red carpet posing in black-hued looks that complemented the attire Kaia wore on the runway.

The supermodel, 56, rocked a short, sparkly silver see-through dress with black leather platform boots and a black clutch while Rande, 60, dressed in an all-black ensemble, with sneakers. Presley, 23, topped his all-black look with a matching leather coat, and accessorized with a necklace, his tattoos visible on his hands and neck.

