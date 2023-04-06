Cindy Crawford Says Daughter Kaia Gerber Told Her She Should 'Redo' Her Iconic '90s Workout Video

Cindy Crawford stands by her iconic 1992 workout video and says her daughter, Kaia Gerber, even once suggested she "redo" it.

"They're still great workouts!" the fit mom told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview promoting her company Meaningful Beauty's collaboration with Bouquet Box for May's floral arrangement kit.

When asked if her daughter, 21, has queued up the workout on Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body Workout, the beauty entrepreneur says she doesn't "think she's actually done it." Crawford, 57, adds with a laugh, "It does pop up on Pinterest and stuff. She's aware. Maybe [she saw it] on YouTube or something because she was like, 'Maybe you should redo this.'"

In the video, a 27-year-old Crawford, with her mane of voluminous '90s-style classic supermodel hair, works out solo on the beach in a black one-piece bathing suit with tunes like Seal's "Crazy" playing over the footage.

"It doesn't matter which leg you start with, just do 10 on each leg," Crawford breathlessly instructs during some side lunges.

In other clips of the best-selling fitness video, trainer Radu, who co-created the tape, leads Crawford through warmups in a studio setting, with the Pepsi spokesperson dressed in a white sports bra and short black shorts. On the video's cover, Crawford sported a sculpted red bodysuit while standing oceanside with her hands on her hips.

Throwback videos aside, Crawford noted that her health habits have rubbed off on Gerber, who is now a model and actress, in a positive way.

"You know, I do think that because I have worked out for so long, like she just saw that as — that's part of what you do to take care of yourself," the style icon shares, noting that her fitness focus even during the VHS tape workout era was mainly "to be healthy and to feel strong."

As for her husband and father of her kids, Rande Gerber? "I don't even know if he's seen it," Crawford shares of the Casamigos co-founder (with George Clooney), once digging up his own fitness modeling throwbacks for a hilarious birthday surprise. The couple also shares a son, Presley Gerber, 23, who is a model as well.

"I always joke with Rande, I'm like, 'Babe, it doesn't matter who you are to other people — your kids, at a certain point, they have to think you're not cool and that's normal,'" she shares of the famed restaurateur, 60.

Crawford went on to discuss her first team-up with Bouquet Box founder Courtney Sixx (who is married to Motley Crüe's Nikki Sixx and tells PEOPLE she "grew up doing Cindy's workout video").

The DIY floral arrangement company is doing a limited edition for May called "Meaningful Blooms" as part of their collaboration with Meaningful Beauty for Mother's Day, which prompted Crawford to share a couple of her most special Mother's Day memories in recent years.

"We went and did something for Meaningful Beauty with my two grandmothers who were in their late 90s at the time," Crawford tells PEOPLE of a project she organized before the pandemic. "Just to be with both my grandmothers and my mother was amazing, you know, just to know that I came from this sturdy stock of great women," she adds.

"Then a few years ago, my friend and I came up with this idea to do a Mother's Day lunch, but it's the day before Mother's Day, and it's moms and their kids," the charitable star says of an event she helped create to benefit Best Buddies. "And the very first year we did it in Malibu, Kaia and I hosted that together and my mother and my mother-in-law both came out for that. And that was a really special day."

"Meaningful Blooms," the limited edition Meaningful Beauty x Bouquet Box DIY arrangement ($79) is available now through April 28 to arrive just in time for Mother's Day.