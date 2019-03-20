Cindy Crawford Says Husband Rande Gerber 'Hates' When She Wears Makeup

Image zoom Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford has acquired some of the best makeup tricks from working with top beauty pros throughout her career, but she revealed that if it were up to her husband Rande Gerber, he’d prefer if she never wore makeup at all.

In a new beauty tutorial video for Vogue, the 53-year-old supermodel takes viewers through her everyday makeup routine but noted that her husband of 20 years isn’t a huge fan of the look.

“My husband hates makeup, so this is already too much makeup for him,” she said about half-way through the tutorial. “But I do explain to him that women do makeup for other women, not men.”

She does comply a bit to his preference, revealing that she wears way less makeup than she did when she was younger.

“I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” she said. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

Her beauty has come a long way since she started in the industry. Growing up she said she never saw her mother wear makeup, adding that she “knew zero about makeup or skincare” when she first got her start in the industry.

Crawford said she had a rude awakening to the beauty world when her first job was “do-it-yourself” makeup and she had to model with Iman and Dianne deWitt. “These divas were like painting themselves, and I just remember standing in the mirror, kind of tying to mimic what they were doing,” Crawford recalled.

She said she picked up tricks of the trade from her fellow models, like Linda Evangelista, and from A-list makeup artists she worked with including Sonia Kashuk and Kevyn Aucoin who taught her the “transformative powers of makeup.”

These days if she wants to learn new techniques, she’ll turn to her daughter, model Kaia Gerber. “I do learn tricks from Kaia. If she wants to do a cat eye, she learns. She just YouTubes it and all of the sudden she’ll come out and say ‘Oh look I tried this new look today.’ And I’ll be like, ‘Wait how’d you do that?'”

Crawford’s typical routine is focused around “getting out the door as fast as she can” but she still creates a look that makes her feel good “in case you run into someone that you used to go to high school with.”

She starts with Meaningful Beauty Melon Serum, Golden Ice Globes massage tools for her eyes and Meaningful Beauty Day Cream to prep the skin. Then she applies by Terry foundation, adds NARS Stick Concealer to her under eye area and tops it off with Chanel Healthy Glow powder.

She applies a coat of Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara to her top lashes and finishes the look by applying some Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow to the crease of her eye and osie Maran Argan Oil Color Stick to her cheeks.