Sarah Flint shoes has a huge celebrity following. Everyone from Jane Fonda to Cindy Crawford to Meghan Markle, has been spotted wearing a variety of styles from the footwear designer’s eponymous label. Now, Flint is teaming up with one of her number one customers (and investors!), Crawford, on a brand new collection.

The designer tapped Crawford to collaborate with her on a three-piece "Jet Set" capsule, because who knows better than a busy supermodel (and mom to models on-the-go) about packing a carry-on?

“After working together [as an investor] for over a year, we talked about collaborating on a small capsule collection that reflected my busy life,” Crawford tells PEOPLE. “The travel collection is the result. Three different styles of shoes that are beautiful, versatile and easy to throw in my carry-on bag.”

The collection includes the three ultimate shoe styles that will work with anyone’s on-the-go wardrobe: a boot, a flat and a sleek heel.

There’s the mid-calf combat boot ($695); sarahflint.com.

A slip-on flat that comes in black, red or taupe suede color options ($375); sarahflint.com.

And finally, the sandal heel, which comes in black, red or gold hues ($425); sarahflint.com.

“I met Sarah several years ago after she sent me a great pair of shoes to try,” Crawford says about her friendship with the designer. “I was instantly a fan. After meeting with her and learning about her passion for shoes and her plan to sell directly to consumers so that more people could afford luxury shoes made in Italy, I decided to invest in her brand and join her board.”

And Flint knew Crawford would immediately connect with her customer base. “Cindy embodies the ideals that we value as a brand,” Flint tells PEOPLE. “She is the epitome of grace, femininity, and power. Her style choices are, of course, impeccable, and she maintains an easy confidence as she maneuvers her very busy life.”

While Flint loves all the styles in the new collection, she’s partial to the Skimmer flat. “It’s timeless classic. Throwing a skimmer on with a pair of jeans instantly elevates any look.”

Cindy says she always looks for shoes that are stylish, comfortable and versatile, but says that she always has a combat boot in her collection while traveling. “They are sturdy, comfortable and can take you anywhere. Our SFXCC combat boot is sleek and can be dressed up or down,” she shares.

While we had the supermodel’s attention, we decided to ask her a few more questions and style, shoes and 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber.

PEOPLE: Do you and Kaia share shoes yet?

Cindy Crawford: Not yet, but ever since she was a little girl, she’s been dreaming of the day she will fit my shoes and clothes. I have saved a few great vintage pieces that she is already eyeing!

PEOPLE: Do you keep a tight edit on your shoe collection?

CC: I do try to keep my closet organized and from over flowing so at least twice a year I go through all my shoes, but like most women, I love shoes! However, at this point in my life, there are a few styles that I find myself coming back to over and over. I definitely invest in great staples that are always in style.

PEOPLE: If you could “walk” in any other model’s “shoes” right now, who would you choose?

CC: Well besides Kaia, I love watching Adwoa Aboah. She is such a strong beauty and a great example of the diversity that I think makes the fashion world more relevant for all of us.