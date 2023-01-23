Cindy Crawford Remembers 'Legend' Thierry Mugler with '90s Video of Runway 'Catfight'

Published on January 23, 2023
Cindy Crawford attends the 24th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala; Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the "Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Richard Bord/WireImage

Cindy Crawford paid tribute to late fashion designer Thierry Mugler on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The model, 56, took to Instagram on Monday to remember the industry visionary with a throwback clip of one of the most iconic runway moments: a catwalk "catfight" between the famous supermodels of the '90s, which appears to be a part of the show.

The clip, pulled from a Thierry Mugler 1991 fashion presentation, shows Crawford nudging her way down a runway filled with models, including Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Yasmin Le Bon.

Crawford wears a pin-up hairstyle and a white unitard with a patch that reads "12" as she finally pushes her way to the front of the runway.

"Cat fight on the catwalk 📹 Looking back on one of my favorite #ThierryMugler moments — one year since we lost a legend," she captioned the post while tagging her supermodel pals.

Cindy Crawford walks the runway at the Thierry Mugler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 1990-1991 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in March, 1990 in Paris, France
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She also re-shared a carousel of Instagram photos she posted on the day of Mugler's death last year to her Instagram Story.

The snapshots show her posing in a few of the label's creations, including a latex one-piece accented with ruffled mesh fabric and a glittery blazer leotard with fishnet stockings from the house's Fall/Winter 1990 show.

She wrote under the tribute: "One of the first designer pieces I ever bought for myself (at Ultimo in Chicago) was a strapless black @muglerofficial. 🖤 That dress made me feel like Marilyn Monroe. Later, I had the privilege of walking in his shows and being invited into his creative vision. Rest In Peace @manfredthierrymugler, thank you for all of the fun you brought to fashion."

Fashion: ready to wear spring -summer 1992 in Paris, France in October, 1991 - Thierry Mugler
Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

On Jan. 23, 2022, the label announced the death of its eponymous designer, who was 73.

The team shared the news on Instagram, writing in both English and French, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."

Mugler's agent later told AFP that Mugler had died of "natural causes."

