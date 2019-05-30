Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Post Sweet Throwback Photos for 21st Wedding Anniversary

After 21 years of marriage, model Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber still only have eyes for each other.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by sharing sweet throwback photos of one another on Instagram.

Crawford, 53, posted a photo kissing Gerber on their wedding day with the caption, “Happy to be celebrating this day 21 years ago! Happy anniversary @randegerber. Can’t imagine this journey with anyone else. I love you!”

While Gerber, 57, also paid tribute to his wife by posting a photo of Crawford sitting on his lap at the beach (the same photo he shared for their 20th anniversary last year). “I didn’t just choose the most beautiful girl in the world, I chose the girl that made my world more beautiful. Happy anniversary my Angel!”

The couple married in beachside ceremony in May 1998 and share two kids, models Presley Gerber, 19 and Kaia Gerber, 17, who both followed in their footsteps. Crawford dominated catwalks in the ’90s and Rande, a businessman and co-founder of the tequila company Casamigos with George Clooney, was a former model.

The couple celebrated the big day with a romantic date night on Wednesday. Crawford shared a selfie with her man writing, “Last night ❤️.”

Gerber also sent her a bouquet of flowers, which she shared in her Instagram story.

Crawford recently opened up about Gerber in a beauty tutorial for Vogue. In the clip she explained that her husband thinks she looks most beautiful without makeup.

“My husband hates makeup, so this is already too much makeup for him,” she said about half-way through the tutorial. “But I do explain to him that women do makeup for other women, not men.”

She did admit, however, that she wears way less makeup than she did when she was younger.

“I have found as I’ve gotten older I wear way less makeup,” she said. “I would say that’s the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you’re not covering it up with makeup.”

In 2017, she told PEOPLE that they have not always agreed on everything, especially when they first moved in together. When they didn’t agree on design aesthetics, she says they found compromise.

“I’ve learned when to give in, and I think he’s learned to give in,” Crawford said. “We push each other, so I think we would both agree that our combined projects are more layered and interesting because they have to make room for both of our aesthetics.”