Spooky season is in full swing in Hollywood!

It was a fun-filled evening for the whole Gerber-Crawford family at a star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night.

Cindy Crawford stepped out with her children and husband to celebrate the holiday, sporting a western-inspired costume. In brown leather boots, a leather corset top and a lacy white dress, she finished the look with an undone hairstyle and dramatic choker necklace.

Her children, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, also supported their Casamigos co-founder father, Rande Gerber, who hosted the party on behalf of his liquor company.

Rande, 60, joined his wife in a couple's costume, donning a cowboy look that matched her own frontierswoman getup. His attire came complete with a hat and a gun holster as well. Crawford, 56, posted some behind-the-scenes getting ready photos of their glam squad prepping their looks on social media.

Kaia, meanwhile, was dressed in a Matrix-inspired black latex suit, with a slicked-back hairstyle. The American Horror Stories actress, 21, completed the look with a pair of shades.

Presley, 23, for his part, went as Fred Flinstone, while his girlfriend, Lexi Wood, dressed up as Wilma. The pair posted several snaps of their costume on Instagram, showing off his simple patterned orange matching set in contrast to her daring, midriff-baring white one.

The family always goes all out for Halloween, having rocked many themed group and couple costumes over the years.

Rande — who co-founded the tequila company with his longtime friends George Clooney and Mike Meldman — spoke to PEOPLE in 2020, when the elaborate costume party was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We [usually] go all out with hair, makeup, costumes and accessories," Gerber said at the time. "It's always fun and appropriate for that one night a year. We have done everything from Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love, Kid Rock and Pam Anderson to Amy Winehouse and Pete Doherty and others."

Crawford and Rande have been married for 24 years. Following in her mom's very stylish footsteps, Kaia signed as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2017. The deal marked the then-16-year-old's first major beauty campaign. Presley also works as a model.