Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate 23rd Anniversary with Throwback of 'Magical' Wedding

"This night 23 years ago was magical," Cindy Crawford wrote, posting a throwback from her 1998 Bahamian wedding to husband Rande Gerber for their 23rd anniversary

Cindy Crawford is just as in love with husband Rande Gerber now as she was the night they said "I do" 23 years ago.

The supermodel, 55, celebrated their 23rd anniversary Saturday with a loving tribute to the father of her kids, Kaia and Preston. "This night 23 years ago was magical…and you're still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you @randegerber," Crawford wrote in the caption.

She posted a throwback of their sepia silhouettes dancing barefoot at their 1998 Bahamian wedding, him in an untucked white dress shirt, her in an off-the-rack white lace Galliano minidress, which she accessorized with a Valentino shawl.

The couple was married at the Ocean Club in Nassau, where "popular local band" Baha Men performed before going on to win a Grammy Award for their 2000 earworm "Who Let the Dogs Out." About 90 guests attended their private beach wedding, which was catered with seafood, pasta, and roast beef, before they enjoyed "Cindy's favorite," a three-tiered carrot cake. The event was capture by renowned fashion photographer Arthur Elgort (Ansel Elgort's dad).

"It was the simplest wedding I've ever done," floral designer Michelle White told PEOPLE of the nuptials, for which she supplied clusters of dendrobium orchids and frangipani, as well as the native bougainvillea, hibiscus, and monastera leaves that decorated the reception.

Gerber, 59, celebrated their 23rd anniversary Saturday with an arrangement of Crawford's favorite flowers. "After 23 years, he knows me well! Thanks for my favorite colored roses to celebrate our anniversary!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a snap of the bouquet next to a framed black-and-white photo of the happy couple.

Crawford recently appeared with Gerber, their son Presley, 21, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 19, in Kaia's first Vogue cover shoot. "So many people have difficult teen years with their kids, and we thought we'd kind of skated through that period," Crawford said of parenting with Gerber.

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Red Carpet Arrivals Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber | Credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty