Cindy Crawford Says She's 'Proud' of Daughter Kaia Gerber's 'Confidence' to Start Acting

The supermodel said her daughter decided to get serious about acting during the COVID-19 lockdown

Cindy Crawford's a proud mom!

The legendary supermodel, 55, opened up about Kaia Gerber's first foray into acting, which Crawford admits she wouldn't have ever tried when she was her daughter's age.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm proud of her because I guess in that way she is more confident than I was at that age," Crawford said during an appearance on Ellen Pompeo's podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo.

"There were certainly things like even in high school I sort of wanted to go out for, [like] the school play. None of my friends were and I didn't know if I'd be good at it, so I didn't do it," Crawford admitted.

On the other hand, her daughter (whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber) has never been afraid to dip her toes into acting. "Whereas [Kaia] did all that in elementary school and middle school and high school," Crawford said.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gerber, 20, decided to take her passion for acting seriously since modeling gigs slowed down.

"She wasn't traveling and wasn't modeling because there were no shoots anywhere. She started auditioning and taking online acting classes," Crawford said. "She had taken some acting stuff before."

Kaia Gerber American Horror Stories Credit: FX on Hulu

Gerber landed her first project, cast in the highly-anticipated 10th season of American Horror Story, in March 2021. While it was an exciting time, Crawford said it still was "scary" for her daughter, who felt like she had high expectations to live up to.

"As much as your fans are excited you're doing it, now you've got a lot more eyes on you than you normally would have in your very first acting thing," she said.

Since starring in two episodes of American Horror Stories and AHS: Double Feature, Geber announced she landed her first leading role in a short film.