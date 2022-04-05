Cindy Crawford Posts Throwback Photo in Iconic Versace Dress Dua Lipa Resurrected at the Grammys

"Then and now," Cindy Crawford captioned a post including photos of both herself and Dua Lipa in the bondage-inspired black dress 30 years apart

Cindy Crawford is reminding her followers that certain looks never go out of style.

The fashion icon, 56, shared a post to her Instagram on Monday that included a photo of herself in 1992, when she wore a striking BDSM-inspired black Versace gown to the MTV Video Music Awards.

A second picture in the post showed singer Dua Lipa in the same dress at Sunday's 2022 Grammy Awards. Lipa, 26, rocked the attention-getting garment with its multitude of black straps and gold buckles on the red carpet.

"Then and now 🖤 Timeless," Crawford captioned the post, tagging the Instagram accounts of both Lipa and Versace.

Donatella Versace voiced her approval in the comments section of the post, writing, "Absolutely timeless!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤". Naomi Campbell and Rachel Zoe left fire emojis in the comments, while Rita Wilson wrote, "So cool!!"

Paris Hilton simply added, "Iconic 😍."

Supermodel Christy Turlington first wore the dress — which features a sheer bodice and straps leading to a high neck — on the 1992 Versace runway in Milan.

Christy Turlington In Versace Credit: Ken Towner/ANL/Shutterstock

Other stylish celebrities who have worn versions of the dress include Donatella, Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Kim Kardashian.

Elizabeth Hurley also made fashion waves in a similar Versace dress in 1994 for the premiere of then-boyfriend Hugh Grant's film Four Weddings and a Funeral. That edgy black gown featured golden safety pins going up the side.

Lipa, who won her third Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, was a presenter at this weekend's 64th annual edition of the music awards ceremony.

The "Levitating" singer presented the award for Best New Artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion, wearing yet another black and gold Versace look — this time twinning with Stallion, who jokingly exclaimed, "You stole my look!"

It wasn't until Donatella herself stepped onstage to remove some fabric from each of their gowns that Stallion and Lipa revealed similar but distinct final looks underneath.