Cindy Crawford has a beautiful modeling dynasty following in her high-fashion footsteps. Daughter Kaia Gerber, 15, already has a campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty and son Presley Gerber, 17, opened the Dolce & Gabbana menswear show last season. And while she may have passed on her unparalleled posing skills to her up-and-coming kids, a new behind-the-scenes pic of her on set proves she’s still got it!

Hairstylist Dennis Gots shared a pic of Crawford at a secret photo shoot, and her outfit is almost too hot to handle. She’s wearing a leather jacket (with nothing underneath!), black underwear, sexy thigh-high boots and a wreath-style sparkly necklace.

But it was stylist Elizabeth Sulcer who took it one step further, sharing a pic of Crawford posing in her sexy look. (Just a friendly reminder, she turned 50 this year.)

The entire glam squad called the shoot a “special project” but we think photographer Russell James may have given away a few more clues. He snapped a pic of Kaia being undeniably adorable in a mid-air jump. “While mum is in hair and makeup we get to run around,” he captioned his Instagram. “Watch as this adorable young lady becomes a super star in the coming years. She’s so cool it’s an inevitable outcome.”

Then once Crawford came out of hair and makeup, the two posed together, with Crawford still rocking her stiletto boots, while Kaia was more casual in an off-the-shoulder top, cutoffs and sneakers.

You’ll have to stay tuned to see the final project, but it’s absolutely certain from these photos, Crawford will look flawless.