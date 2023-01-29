Cindy Crawford Posts Sexy Shots in Robe and Trench Coat to Mark 'First Photo Dump of 2023'

Cindy Crawford has officially posted her first photo dump of the year!

The supermodel, 56, shared a series of photos on Saturday, marking her "First photo dump of 2023," as she captioned the Instagram carousel.

The cover photo shows Crawford's husband, Randy Gerber, 60, gazing out at the ocean's horizon as the sun sets. Crossed at the ankle, Crawford's feet make an appearance in the pic.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

The next few shots include examples of Crawford doing what she does best: modeling editorial looks.

In one, she leans against a wall clad (apparently) only in a black trench coat and fishnet tights, flashing more than a glimpse of her famous legs.

Sporting soft glam makeup and damp hair strewn across her face, the beauty icon accessorized the sexy look with a pair of diamond flower earrings, an oversized flower brooch and a shiny collar necklace.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

Crawford also popped her leg in a second pic, where she poses in a bathrobe with half of her brunette locks pinned onto the crown of her head.

The entrepreneur went for a more wholesome rather than sultry look in yet another pic, smiling while basking in the sunlight, with bright green foliage in the background.

After her sunlit selfie, she shared a sign among the greenery that reads, "Thankful."

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

In between her glamour shots, Crawford shared some snaps of her everyday life, including a picture of her Maltese-Yorkie pup Widget, and an ensemble of beauty products in her bathroom sink: a mini perfume bottle, her beauty brand Meaningful Beauty's anti-aging cream, ginger grapefruit-scented deodorant, her Tom's toothpaste and a pink toothbrush.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Cindy Crawford/Instagram

On her Instagram Stories, Crawford posted yet another selfie — this time in an elevator.

Wearing a slim beige coat over a black dress and fishnets, she noted the ensemble was for "Girl's Night Out," adding a black heart emoji.